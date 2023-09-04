Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart keen for pivotal role after Spartans impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart keen for pivotal role after Spartans impact

The forward scored one and assisted two in the Dons' 3-0 win over Spartans in the SWPL on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Hannah Stewart hopes to reinforce her importance to the team after playing a part in all of Aberdeen Women’s goals in the 3-0 win over Spartans.

The forward netted the opener after 18 minutes at Ainslie Park with a strike from 35 yards out – which was her second goal of the season – before assisting both of Bayley Hutchison’s efforts.

Her second assist was particularly impressive as she launched a long ball forward from her own half which split the Spartans defence and teed Hutchison up for a simple finish.

After playing her part in the Dons’ convincing win in Edinburgh, Stewart hopes she can add more goals and assists to her tally throughout over the course of the campaign.

Stewart said: “I’ve got two goals for the season now and got a couple of assists against Spartans. It was a really pleasing day all round.

“My aim first and foremost this season was to get a solid start in the team.

“I feel like I’ve done that and have been able to cement my place, and now it’s about trying to add more goals and more assists to my game.

“I sat down with the manager and I know what my aims are for the season, so I feel like I’m well on my way.”

Stewart says Aberdeen Women are ‘only going to get better and better’

The win over Spartans was Aberdeen’s third from five games and their first clean sheet of the season.

Stewart believes the results so far have given the Dons, who now sit seventh in the SWPL table, a strong platform to build on.

She said: “It’s been a good start to the season.

“We knew it would be tough coming down to play against Spartans, but we stuck to our game plan and it went as well it could have.

“The girls deserve the win and the clean sheet.

“You can see the quality in the squad, and since Clint (Lancaster) has come in we’ve shored up the backline.

Hannah Stewart in action for Aberdeen Women
Hannah Stewart in action for Aberdeen on the opening day of the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“If you had told us at the start of the season that we’d get nine points on the board at this point then we’d absolutely take it.

“There have been positives to take even from the games we’ve lost – we played some good football against Rangers and Hearts.

“We’ve all bought into the system Clint wants to play and you can see that every week.

“We’re only going to get better better, so it’s really exciting.”

Aberdeen return to SWPL action at home against Hamilton Accies – who are yet to pick up a point this term, having lost all five matches so far – on Sunday.

Stewart believes the Dons must grasp their chance and secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

She added: “The three points are definitely what we want to come away with. It’s a good chance for us to keep going and build on the momentum we’ve got.”

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hails 'best performance' of season as Aberdeen Women beat Spartans 3-0
Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match against Montrose.
Chloe Gover happy to showcase versatility for Aberdeen Women this season
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Manager Karen Mason delighted with Caley Thistle Women's flawless start to SWF Championship season
Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly.
Rachel Corsie: My Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly a worthy winner of PFA Players'…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Race against clock for Clint Lancaster as Aberdeen Women boss determined to improve squad…
Brodie Greenwood in action for her former club Aberdeen Women.
Former Aberdeen Women youngster Brodie Greenwood keen to learn after Hearts switch
Aberdeen Women player Hannah Innes
Hannah Innes ready to stake Aberdeen Women claim after loan spell away last season
Bayley Hutchison in action for Aberdeen Women against Hearts in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster rues lack of final third opportunities after 2-0 defeat…
Eilidh Shore in action for Aberdeen Women against Montrose.
Eilidh Shore: Aberdeen Women aiming to keep up positive start to season against Hearts
Westdyke captain Emma Murray pictured at the club's training ground in Westhill
Westdyke given confidence boost by SWF Championship debut win - but won't get ahead…

Conversation