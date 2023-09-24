‘A malicious and calculated attack’ on Inverness Yes campaign shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A malicious and calculated attack’ on Inverness Yes campaign shop

Volunteers say the attack will not stop them talking about and seeking ways to secure an independent Scotland.

By Louise Glen
Judith Reid says attackers set out to vandalise Yes Hub in Inverness. Judith is pictured inside the shop on Huntly Street.
Judith Reid said attackers had set out to target the shop. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Vandals have attacked the Inverness Yes hub in Inverness.

The ‘malicious’ incident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, has not deterred campaigners – who instead they are even more determined to win the independence debate.

The team at the InverYESs shop on Huntly Street shop believe it was a “deliberate attack”.

It appears that a large concrete block was used to smash the glass in both of the InverYESs Hub windows.

Police have launched an investigation.

Volunteers who were due to meet at the shop ahead of a parade in Inverness next Saturday said they were not going to allow the attack to stop them.

Windows on the shop have had to be boarded up. Large YES signs have been placed in the windows.
Windows on the shop have had to be boarded up. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The large brick was found inside the shop. It had also been used to smash panels of glass in the door.

InverYESs campaigners say attack will not deter them

Judith Reid, an office bearer with the Inverness Yes Campaign, said the attack had left her shaken.

She said: “This was a malicious and callous attack.

“Whoever did it – and I am told it was someone in a balaclava – is very welcome to come into the Yes Hub and talk with us, disagree with us. But not this mindless damage.

“In fact, maybe they would like to come along to our Bridge Walk this Saturday.”

The independence movement hosts a Ness Bridge Walk on the last Saturday of every month. Campaigners were at a workshop in the hub on Saturday.

Judith added: “In the wee small hours of Saturday morning our hub was targeted in a mindless, unprovoked attack that caused extensive damage.

“Some face-covered coward took it upon himself to vandalise our YES hub in Huntly Street.

“Both windows and the door panels were smashed up.

The damage can be seen inside the hub.
On the inside of the window a large stone sits where it is said to have landed. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“Art items and merchandise were also damaged, but that will not deter us.”

‘You must have them rattled, keep on keeping on’

Since the attack, the InverYESs group said it had been inundated with messages of support from members of the public.

“Everyone is justifiably horrified at such a despicable and spineless act,” Judith said.

“Yesterday we all mucked in, completed tasks we had in line for today and had lots of conversations with locals, and international visitors who all said the same, ‘you must have them rattled, keep on keeping on’.

“We were also given donations towards the cost of replacement window panes.”

Judith thanked everyone who had offered support, including the police.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of the windows at premises on Huntly Street, Inverness being smashed at about 2.20am on Saturday September 23.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

