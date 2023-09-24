‘A malicious and calculated attack’ on Inverness Yes campaign shop

Vandals have attacked the Inverness Yes hub in Inverness.

The ‘malicious’ incident, which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, has not deterred campaigners – who instead they are even more determined to win the independence debate.

The team at the InverYESs shop on Huntly Street shop believe it was a “deliberate attack”.

It appears that a large concrete block was used to smash the glass in both of the InverYESs Hub windows.

Police have launched an investigation.

Volunteers who were due to meet at the shop ahead of a parade in Inverness next Saturday said they were not going to allow the attack to stop them.

The large brick was found inside the shop. It had also been used to smash panels of glass in the door.

InverYESs campaigners say attack will not deter them

Judith Reid, an office bearer with the Inverness Yes Campaign, said the attack had left her shaken.

She said: “This was a malicious and callous attack.

“Whoever did it – and I am told it was someone in a balaclava – is very welcome to come into the Yes Hub and talk with us, disagree with us. But not this mindless damage.

“In fact, maybe they would like to come along to our Bridge Walk this Saturday.”

The independence movement hosts a Ness Bridge Walk on the last Saturday of every month. Campaigners were at a workshop in the hub on Saturday.

Judith added: “In the wee small hours of Saturday morning our hub was targeted in a mindless, unprovoked attack that caused extensive damage.

“Some face-covered coward took it upon himself to vandalise our YES hub in Huntly Street.

“Both windows and the door panels were smashed up.

“Art items and merchandise were also damaged, but that will not deter us.”

‘You must have them rattled, keep on keeping on’

Since the attack, the InverYESs group said it had been inundated with messages of support from members of the public.

“Everyone is justifiably horrified at such a despicable and spineless act,” Judith said.

“Yesterday we all mucked in, completed tasks we had in line for today and had lots of conversations with locals, and international visitors who all said the same, ‘you must have them rattled, keep on keeping on’.

“We were also given donations towards the cost of replacement window panes.”

Judith thanked everyone who had offered support, including the police.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of the windows at premises on Huntly Street, Inverness being smashed at about 2.20am on Saturday September 23.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”