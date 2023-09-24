Buckie Ladies secure Highlands and Islands League and Cup double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Ladies secure Highlands and Islands League and Cup double

The Jags defeated Caithness 3-1 in the final at Nairn County’s Station Park.

By Danny Law
Buckie Ladies have secured the Highlands and Islands League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Caithness. Image supplied by Scottish Women's Football.
Buckie Ladies have secured the Highlands and Islands League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Caithness. Image supplied by Scottish Women's Football.

Buckie Ladies secured the Highlands and Islands League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Caithness in the final at Nairn County’s Station Park.

Caithness went ahead through a Lorna Young own goal but Buckie surged back with goals from Rheo Laurenson, Lori Lappin and Emily McAuslan to retain the cup.

The win was accompanied by the presentation of the ScottishPower Highlands and Islands League title trophy, after Brora Rangers withdrew from the league and left Buckie’s lead at the top of the table unassailable.

Earlier in the day, Inverness Caledonian Thistle lifted the girls’ 14s Highlands League Cup after a thrilling final which saw both they and Ross County score in extra-time to send the final to penalties.

In dramatic scenes, a save from ICT keeper Josie O’Brien at Ross County’s eighth spot-kick ensured her side lifted the cup, winning 8-7 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Inverness Caledonian Thistle were comfortable 6-0 winners against Falkirk in their Scottish Women’s Championship and League One Cup.

Westdyke CC also progressed with a 6-2 win against Morton.

 

 

