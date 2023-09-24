Buckie Ladies secure Highlands and Islands League and Cup double

Buckie Ladies secured the Highlands and Islands League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Caithness in the final at Nairn County’s Station Park.

Caithness went ahead through a Lorna Young own goal but Buckie surged back with goals from Rheo Laurenson, Lori Lappin and Emily McAuslan to retain the cup.

The win was accompanied by the presentation of the ScottishPower Highlands and Islands League title trophy, after Brora Rangers withdrew from the league and left Buckie’s lead at the top of the table unassailable.

LEAGUE CUP CHAMPS Congratulations to @buckie_fc Ladies for retaining the H&I League Cup. #BeTheDifference 📷 Donald Cameron | Sportpix pic.twitter.com/YHTVDRpAlX — ScottishPower Highlands & Islands Women’s League (@SWF_HI) September 24, 2023

Earlier in the day, Inverness Caledonian Thistle lifted the girls’ 14s Highlands League Cup after a thrilling final which saw both they and Ross County score in extra-time to send the final to penalties.

In dramatic scenes, a save from ICT keeper Josie O’Brien at Ross County’s eighth spot-kick ensured her side lifted the cup, winning 8-7 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Inverness Caledonian Thistle were comfortable 6-0 winners against Falkirk in their Scottish Women’s Championship and League One Cup.

Westdyke CC also progressed with a 6-2 win against Morton.