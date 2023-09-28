Fears grow for pensioner has not been seen since he boarded train from Inverness to Caithness

Fears are growing for a pensioner who travelled to Caithness from Inverness by train but has not been seen or heard from since.

74-year-old Jago Ashwell, from Nottinghamshire, was captured on CCTV in a blue t-shirt and brown trousers carrying two carrier bags as he boarded the train.

He travelled on Monday September 25. Police have not confirmed where in Caithness the man was travelling.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Jago to urgently get in touch with officers.

Pensioner boarded train from Inverness to Caithness

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “We are appealing for assistance from the community in Caithness with tracing Jago Ashwell, 74, who is last known to have travelled from Inverness to Caithness by train on Monday September 25.

“Jago has been reported missing from Nottinghamshire.

“If anybody has seen Jago, or has any information that may help our inquiries, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us on 101, and use reference PS-20230926-0146.”