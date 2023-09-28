Police on lookout for Alness thief who stole a ‘significant sum’ from Morrisons ATM

Police are searching for a man in connection with an ATM theft from Morrisons in Alness.

The incident happened at between 1am and 4.50am on Wednesday, April 26 this year.

A “significant sum of money” was stolen from an ATM within Morrisons on Dalmore Road in Alness.

The police have now released CCTV images of a man who they believe is connected to the incident and are asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Detective Constable, Shaun Cowan, said: “Despite significant enquiries into this theft we have not yet been able to trace those responsible.

“I would urge anyone who may recognise the man in the images, or who has any information that will assist our investigation to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1744 of Wednesday, April 26, 2023.”

For anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, officers ask they call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.