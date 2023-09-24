Inverness woman dreams of bringing Miss Scotland crown home to the Highlands

An Inverness woman is hoping to bring the Miss Scotland crown home to the Highlands after reaching the final.

Chelsie Allison, 26, is one of 12 contestants to reach the last round of the national competition.

The retail manager previously reached the finals in 2018 but narrowly missed out on first place.

‘It would mean the world to me to be crowned Miss Scotland’

Speaking to The P&J, Chelsie said it would be an honour to be crowned Miss Scotland and to raise the profile of her chosen charity, Highland Hospice.

She said: “It’s an absolute honour to have made the final again.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting it as you never know how many girls enter. I would never take it for granted.

“The first time I entered I didn’t know what to expect, I think I am a lot more prepared this time around.

“It would mean the world to me to be crowned Miss Scotland – it would be such an amazing opportunity to raise awareness for the Highland Hospice.

“It would be such an honour to bring the Miss Scotland crown to the Highlands.”

During the competition, Miss Allison has fundraised and raised awareness of the palliative care charity, which is completely reliant on donations.

Miss Scotland to compete on the world stage

Miss Scotland will go on to represent Scotland at the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant in India this December.

Cheslie says she’s overwhelmed by the level of attention she has received, gaining support from people in Canada, China and Australia.

She added: “My family are so proud of how far I’ve come in the competition; they have been so supportive and helpful through the whole process.

“An amazing standout moment for me has been the overwhelming amount of support I have had – from friends, family and even strangers from across the world.

“I’ve had people from Canada, China and Australia sending their support.

“It really means the world to have so many people behind me.”