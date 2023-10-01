Mystery as ‘this is not a bank machine’ sign appears on railings of Ness Bridge

A sign saying ‘this is not a bank machine’ appeared on the railings of Ness Bridge this weekend – much to the amusement of locals.

A mystery prankster appears to have erected the notice, which references a viral video of a man attempting to use the fence as an ATM.

The sign read: “Public notice: This is not a bank machine” and was signed off by ‘The Highland Council’.

It has since been removed from the bridge and is not believed to have been erected by Highland Council. who have been approached for comment.

The discovery sparked humour after being shared amongst locals on social media.

One commenter said: “Saw this today, totally bent double.”

Another added: “No, it’s not been a bank machine for ages.”

‘That’s nae a bonk machine’

The sign references a statement from a video posted online in 2017, that has since become known as ‘that’s nae a bonk machine’.

The short clip shows a young man telling an inebriated gentleman that the fence was not a bank machine as he tried to push his card through a gap in the railings on Ness Bridge.

He tells him “Here bud, that’s nae a bank machine.

“It’s not a bank machine. It’s a fence.”

The clip has been seen by thousands of people over the years.