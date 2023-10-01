Mystery as ‘this is not a bank machine’ sign appears on railings of Ness Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Mystery as ‘this is not a bank machine’ sign appears on railings of Ness Bridge

The sign appeared on the railings of Ness Bridge on Huntly Street this weekend.

By Michelle Henderson
A white public notice sign, which reads: "This is not a bank machine."
The public notice sign appeared on Ness Bridge in Inverness this weekend. Image: Diane Morrison.

A sign saying ‘this is not a bank machine’ appeared on the railings of Ness Bridge this weekend – much to the amusement of locals.

A mystery prankster appears to have erected the notice, which references a viral video of a man attempting to use the fence as an ATM.

The sign read: “Public notice: This is not a bank machine” and was signed off by ‘The Highland Council’.

It has since been removed from the bridge and is not believed to have been erected by Highland Council. who have been approached for comment.

The discovery sparked humour after being shared amongst locals on social media.

One commenter said: “Saw this today, totally bent double.”

Another added: “No, it’s not been a bank machine for ages.”

‘That’s nae a bonk machine’

The sign references a statement from a video posted online in 2017, that has since become known as ‘that’s nae a bonk machine’.

The short clip shows a young man telling an inebriated gentleman that the fence was not a bank machine as he tried to push his card through a gap in the railings on Ness Bridge.

He tells him “Here bud, that’s nae a bank machine.

“It’s not a bank machine. It’s a fence.”

The clip has been seen by thousands of people over the years.

 

