GALLERY: Thousands of runners tackle Loch Ness Marathon

Runners from the Highlands and Grampian achieved a podium finish as the curtain came down on the 21st annual Baxters Loch Ness Marathon.

More than 8,600 runners from across the globe signed up to tackle the event’s 26.2-mile trek, River Ness 10k and 5K races, the 10K corporate challenge and the Wee Nessie.

Participants from 45 countries, including Australia, Brazil and China, descended on the Highlands to conquer the bucket list challenge.

Cheers and applause filled the air as scores of spectators lined the streets to watch their nearest and dearest edged ever closer to the finishing line.

Moray Pryde of Lothian Running Club triumphed in the marathon setting a time of 2:22:04.

Fellow competitor Melissah Gibson of Ealing Eagles was the first female to cross the line, with an impressive time of 2:43:45.

Marathon runner Steven Burnside also celebrated success, completing his 10th Loch Ness Marathon over 10 consecutive days.

His efforts have raised more than £1,750 for mental health and suicide prevention charity Mikeysline.

Grampian runners’ triumph in 10k events

In the River Ness 10k, Max Abernethy from Fraserburgh Running Club took gold, crossing the line in just 30:10.

In the women’s category, Metro Aberdeen runner Claire Bruce clinched a podium finish with a time of 34:46.

The winner of the 10k corporate challenge was Àban in a cumulative time of 2:48:08.

The top male and female in the 5K were Roy Taylor of Elgin AAC in 16:52 and Lois Macrae of Inverness Harriers in 17:20.

Malcolm Sutherland, event and race director said: “Congratulations to everyone who took part this year. We are delighted that so many people have chosen to come to the Highland capital from all over the world to take part in our event.

“Now the goal is to make next year’s Baxters Loch Ness Marathon & Festival of Running, taking place on 29th September, even better. Early bird entry is now open on the website. See you all again next year.”

