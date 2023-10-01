GALLERY: Thousands of runners tackle Loch Ness Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

GALLERY: Thousands of runners tackle Loch Ness Marathon

More than 8,600 runners from across the globe signed up for this years Baxters Loch Ness marathon events.

Loch Ness Marathon All pictures: Jasperimage
Loch Ness Marathon All pictures: Jasperimage
By Michelle Henderson

Runners from the Highlands and Grampian achieved a podium finish as the curtain came down on the 21st annual Baxters Loch Ness Marathon.

More than 8,600 runners from across the globe signed up to tackle the event’s 26.2-mile trek, River Ness 10k and 5K races, the 10K corporate challenge and the Wee Nessie.

Participants from 45 countries, including Australia, Brazil and China, descended on the Highlands to conquer the bucket list challenge.

Cheers and applause filled the air as scores of spectators lined the streets to watch their nearest and dearest edged ever closer to the finishing line.

Moray Pryde of Lothian Running Club triumphed in the marathon setting a time of 2:22:04.

Fellow competitor Melissah Gibson of Ealing Eagles was the first female to cross the line, with an impressive time of 2:43:45.

Marathon runner Steven Burnside also celebrated success, completing his 10th Loch Ness Marathon over 10 consecutive days.

His efforts have raised more than £1,750 for mental health and suicide prevention charity Mikeysline.

Grampian runners’ triumph in 10k events

In the River Ness 10k, Max Abernethy from Fraserburgh Running Club took gold, crossing the line in just 30:10.

In the women’s category, Metro Aberdeen runner Claire Bruce clinched a podium finish with a time of 34:46.

The winner of the 10k corporate challenge was Àban in a cumulative time of 2:48:08.

The top male and female in the 5K were Roy Taylor of Elgin AAC in 16:52 and Lois Macrae of Inverness Harriers in 17:20.

Malcolm Sutherland, event and race director said: “Congratulations to everyone who took part this year. We are delighted that so many people have chosen to come to the Highland capital from all over the world to take part in our event.

“Now the goal is to make next year’s Baxters Loch Ness Marathon & Festival of Running, taking place on 29th September, even better. Early bird entry is now open on the website. See you all again next year.”

All pictures by Jasperimage

Father and his boys for 5k
Life Boat Team for 5K
Max Abernethy wins the mens 10K
Claire Bruce wins the womens 10k
Womens winners of marathon – Melissa Gibson 1st, Doireann Hughes 2nd and Rosa Donaldson 3rd
5K winners – Roy Taylor and Lois Macrae
Mum and daughter celebrate.
Happy faces at the end of the 5K
Well done 5K!
Loch Ness Marathon in Inverness at the end of the 5K
Exhausted but worth it
Loch Ness Marathon fun.
Family 5K
Dinosaur race!
The Wee Nessies start
A wee Nessie runner
A wee Nessie in the rain
Young Kids Race
Father and sons for 5k
10k finishers.
2 Green Nessies finish
Moray Pryde wins Marathon
Men’s Baxters Loch Ness Marathon winner Moray Pryde, centre, with runner-up Tom Charles, left, and Shaun Cumming, who finished third.
A shattered Nessie finishes the 10k
10k finishers.
Loch Ness Monsters and a Chicken Broth

 

Conversation