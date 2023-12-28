Angry Highland cats sent more more people to hospital than dogs, new figures reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Angry Highland cats sent more more people to hospital than dogs, new figures reveal

While dogs, such as the XL Bully, have hit the headlines and featured in court prosecutions under the Dangerous Dogs Act, the figures suggest that cats are a bigger menace to society.

By Danny McKay
Cats have sent more people to hospital than dogs, according to new figures. Image: Shutterstock
Cats have consistently hospitalised hundreds more people than dogs in the Highlands, statistics have revealed.

Freedom of information figures show more people have attended at all four Highland hospitals due to feline injuries than canine injuries in each of the last four years.

Bully Xl dog
An XL Bully. Image: Shutterstock.

Stats for Raigmore Hospital in Inverness reveal that, up until September this financial year, 201 people attended with injuries caused by cats and 149 by dogs.

The figures for injuries caused by cats and dogs at Raigmore over previous years follow a similar trend.

2022/23 – Cat injuries: 329 – Dog injuries: 247
2021/22 – Cat injuries: 279 – Dog injuries: 199
2020/21 – Cat injuries: 256 – Dog injuries: 190

Meanwhile, dozens of people also attend Raigmore Hospital every year with injuries caused by horses – 23 so far this year, 29 in 2022/23, 24 and 36 in the previous years.

A small number of people, fewer than five, also attended in each year with injuries caused by seagulls and by cows, other than 2022/23 when six people suffered cow injuries.

Beyonce the cat was a frequent workplace bullying culprit during lockdown. Image: DC Thomson

The cat and dog injury trends are followed, albeit in smaller numbers, at Belford Hospital in Fort William, Caithness General Hospital in Wick, and Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban.

This year, Belford Hospital has also seen a small number of people, fewer than five, attend with injuries caused by sheep, mice and rats.

NHS Grampian was unable to provide figures broken down by specific animals.

However, it did reveal that in the calendar year of 2023, 33 people attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with injuries caused by an animal.

Those figures look set to be a fall from 2022’s total of 45, with 41 the previous year and just 28 in 2020.

