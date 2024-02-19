Shock as mass resignations cause community council to fold ahead of first meeting since racism and transphobia row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as mass resignations cause community council to fold ahead of first meeting since racism and transphobia row

Ardgay and District Community Council was due to discuss the fallout of a row about Lady Carbisdale's plans tonight.

By John Ross
Samantha Kane, Lady Carbisdale, is the only remaining member of Ardgay and District Community Council.
A Highland community council has been forced into abeyance after all but one of its members resigned.

Ardgay and District Community Council was due to meet tonight for the first time since a stormy extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in November.

Following that meeting, the group received a number of complaints and police had to be called.

Ahead of tonight’s meeting, chairwoman Silvia Muras, secretary Anna McInnes, treasurer Sabrina Ross and member Dr Buster Crabb all quit.

It left just vice-chair Samantha Kane, Lady Carbisdale, the owner of Carbisdale Castle, whose plans to buy land at the property was the subject of the EGM.

Community councillors resign

The resignations meant the meeting in Bonar Bridge had to be cancelled and the community council will be suspended until the autumn.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “We have received resignations from four community councillors.

“As a result of these resignations, the community council cannot be quorate as it requires a minimum of four members.

“This means it must go into abeyance until the next round of interim community council elections.

“These are due to be held in autumn 2024, but this may be subject to change when the UK parliamentary general election is called.”

The resignations were announced on the community council’s Facebook page 

It means the community council cannot meet or take any decision in the meantime.

Lady Carbisdale, the remaining member, can’t speak on behalf of or represent the community council.

Community council chairwoman Silvia Muras said “everyone has a different reason” for resigning, but declined to comment further.

Ms McInnes and Dr Crabb also declined to comment. Ms Ross could not be contacted.

Lady Carbisdale bought the Sutherland landmark in 2022.

She is involved in a £10m renovation of the property with the aim of creating a major attraction and private members’ club.

It is hoped to recruit 100 founder members, each paying a £10,000 joining fee.

However, she insists it will be done alongside community events, while creating up to 90 jobs.

Police called after confrontations

Her plans have received a lot of support locally but have also met with some opposition.

This came to a head in November at the EGM which led to heated confrontations and police being called.

The meeting was called to discuss her plans to buy a seven-acre plot near the castle.

The community council voted against the proposal due to doubts over the local benefits from the purchase.

It later said it received several complaints from the public in response to events following the meeting.

A statement issued at the time said it was treating the matter seriously and was working with Highland Council to find a solution.

Lady Carbisdale bought the building in 2022. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It is believed meetings between the community council and the local authority had been held recently and the outcome would have been reported tonight.

Lady Carbisdale, who accused some local people of discrimination, said later she had “moved on” and that nothing will shake her commitment to refurbish the castle.

She said of the latest developments: “If somebody wants to resign, let them resign. I’m sure other people will be elected who are going to serve the community, so there is not an issue really.

“It’s their personal decision and I have to respect that. They will have their reasons.

“I’ll carry on supporting the community in terms of getting local employment and promoting Ardgay as a tourist destination.”

‘We want to move on and serve the community’

She added: “We regret what happened in November and we certainly want to move on and serve the community.”

She said she intends to remain on the community council.

“We want to look at what’s important for Ardgay, improving the lives of people and looking at issues that is important for the community.

“That’s what I’m concentrating on. We have to move beyond personality issues and do what we are elected to do which is serving the community.

“Carbisdale Castle is not the only thing in Ardgay. There are more issues to concentrate on.”

Councillor Michael Baird was shocked by the resignations

Highland councillor Michael Baird, who attends the community council meetings, said he was surprised at the resignations.

He said: “It came completely out of the blue. We just want this resolved now and move on.

“There’s plenty of business to look at, planning applications, wind farms etc, all the normal things that happens at the community council, and we just want to move on.”

Conversation