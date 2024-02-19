Shock as mass resignations cause community council to fold ahead of first meeting since racism and transphobia row

A Highland community council has been forced into abeyance after all but one of its members resigned.

Ardgay and District Community Council was due to meet tonight for the first time since a stormy extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in November.

Following that meeting, the group received a number of complaints and police had to be called.

Ahead of tonight’s meeting, chairwoman Silvia Muras, secretary Anna McInnes, treasurer Sabrina Ross and member Dr Buster Crabb all quit.

It left just vice-chair Samantha Kane, Lady Carbisdale, the owner of Carbisdale Castle, whose plans to buy land at the property was the subject of the EGM.

Community councillors resign

The resignations meant the meeting in Bonar Bridge had to be cancelled and the community council will be suspended until the autumn.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “We have received resignations from four community councillors.

“As a result of these resignations, the community council cannot be quorate as it requires a minimum of four members.

“This means it must go into abeyance until the next round of interim community council elections.

“These are due to be held in autumn 2024, but this may be subject to change when the UK parliamentary general election is called.”

It means the community council cannot meet or take any decision in the meantime.

Lady Carbisdale, the remaining member, can’t speak on behalf of or represent the community council.

Community council chairwoman Silvia Muras said “everyone has a different reason” for resigning, but declined to comment further.

Ms McInnes and Dr Crabb also declined to comment. Ms Ross could not be contacted.

Lady Carbisdale bought the Sutherland landmark in 2022.

She is involved in a £10m renovation of the property with the aim of creating a major attraction and private members’ club.

It is hoped to recruit 100 founder members, each paying a £10,000 joining fee.

However, she insists it will be done alongside community events, while creating up to 90 jobs.

Police called after confrontations

Her plans have received a lot of support locally but have also met with some opposition.

This came to a head in November at the EGM which led to heated confrontations and police being called.

The meeting was called to discuss her plans to buy a seven-acre plot near the castle.

The community council voted against the proposal due to doubts over the local benefits from the purchase.

It later said it received several complaints from the public in response to events following the meeting.

A statement issued at the time said it was treating the matter seriously and was working with Highland Council to find a solution.

It is believed meetings between the community council and the local authority had been held recently and the outcome would have been reported tonight.

Lady Carbisdale, who accused some local people of discrimination, said later she had “moved on” and that nothing will shake her commitment to refurbish the castle.

She said of the latest developments: “If somebody wants to resign, let them resign. I’m sure other people will be elected who are going to serve the community, so there is not an issue really.

“It’s their personal decision and I have to respect that. They will have their reasons.

“I’ll carry on supporting the community in terms of getting local employment and promoting Ardgay as a tourist destination.”

‘We want to move on and serve the community’

She added: “We regret what happened in November and we certainly want to move on and serve the community.”

She said she intends to remain on the community council.

“We want to look at what’s important for Ardgay, improving the lives of people and looking at issues that is important for the community.

“That’s what I’m concentrating on. We have to move beyond personality issues and do what we are elected to do which is serving the community.

“Carbisdale Castle is not the only thing in Ardgay. There are more issues to concentrate on.”

Highland councillor Michael Baird, who attends the community council meetings, said he was surprised at the resignations.

He said: “It came completely out of the blue. We just want this resolved now and move on.

“There’s plenty of business to look at, planning applications, wind farms etc, all the normal things that happens at the community council, and we just want to move on.”