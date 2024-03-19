Car catches fire on A96 near P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car catches fire on A96 near P&J Live

The road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze.

By Ross Hempseed
Car fire on the A96 near P&J Live. Image: Fubar News.
Car fire on the A96 near P&J Live. Image: Fubar News.

Firefighters have extinguished a car on fire on the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road near the P&J Live.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning on the dual carriageway section of the A96 just east of Craibstone roundabout.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched two appliances from North Anderson Drive and Central to the scene at around 9.50am.

Police closed the road for a short time, while fire crews tackled the blaze which erupted from a car on the outside lane of the westbound carriageway.

Crews left the scene at just after 10.30am.

Police closed the road for around 30 minutes while crews battled the blaze. Image: Fubar News.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.55am on Tuesday, March 19 police received a report of a car on fire at the Craibstone roundabout in Aberdeen.

SFRS attended and extinguished the fire. There were no reports of anyone injured.

“The road was closed for approximately 30 minutes.”

