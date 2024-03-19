Car catches fire on A96 near P&J Live

Firefighters have extinguished a car on fire on the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road near the P&J Live.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning on the dual carriageway section of the A96 just east of Craibstone roundabout.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched two appliances from North Anderson Drive and Central to the scene at around 9.50am.

Police closed the road for a short time, while fire crews tackled the blaze which erupted from a car on the outside lane of the westbound carriageway.

Crews left the scene at just after 10.30am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.55am on Tuesday, March 19 police received a report of a car on fire at the Craibstone roundabout in Aberdeen.

“SFRS attended and extinguished the fire. There were no reports of anyone injured.

“The road was closed for approximately 30 minutes.”