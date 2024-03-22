Inverness aesthetics clinic owner claims ‘people will die’ at hands of unqualified beauticians injecting Botox and filler

A leading Inverness aesthetics clinic owner claims ‘people will die’ at the hands of unqualified practitioners doling out Botox and fillers.

Healthcare professionals, including the British Association of Cosmetic Nurses (BACN), say Scotland has become the worst country in Europe for risky cosmetic procedures.

There’s currently no legal requirement for ‘tweakments’ such as Botox or filler to be administered by medically trained professionals.

With 90% of patients finding a clinic through social media, there has been an influx of unqualified individuals – which according to the BACN has led to a rise in complications including infections, necrosis and blindness.

Frances Turner Traill, who owns FTT Skin Clinics in Inverness, Glasgow and Hamilton, says an urgent review of legislation is required.

Frances, from Fort William, has over 30 years of experience in the industry and is a qualified prescribing nurse specialising in medical aesthetics and dermatology.

She told The Press and Journal: “When a practitioner breaks the skin barrier it can no longer be considered as a beauty treatment, it is a medical procedure.

“Without regulation in the industry, people will die.”

Unregistered aesthetics practitioners don’t have same duty of care

She says while her industry is badged up as “beauty”, it’s really about treatments that can make a huge difference to someone’s life and confidence.

Francis said: “I have a duty of care and responsibility for anyone who comes to me.

“There are repercussions if something doesn’t go right.

“But for someone who is not registered medically and performs treatments – they do not have the same sanctions as I would.

“They can be as bad as you like and they can continue to practice.

“What happens when people complain about their treatment is they are ghosted and they never hear from the practitioner again.

“They can do what they like and they get away with it.”

Botched Botox victim needs NHS surgery to correct face

Recently Francis has helped a patient who needs surgery on the NHS following botched Botox.

Renata Wojno paid £600 for Botox under her eyes, but her skin changed colour and she developed lumps.

The practitioner she visited was not regulated.

It’s not just unregulated practitioners that patients need to watch out for.

Unlicenced and counterfeit fillers also pose safety risks.

Francis added: “Choose someone you have researched, someone who is registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council, the General Dental Council or the General Medical Council and no one else.

“Do not have a treatment on the first day, ask to see what they will be treating you with.

“If it does not have a CE mark then it is not for human use.

“Who knows what are in those injections.”

Risk from unlicensed and fake fillers

Francis continued: “You will simply not know what is being injected into your body – and that can have lifelong consequences.

“If they are not registered, say ‘no’ to treatments.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We remain focussed on engaging with stakeholders on the development of future regulation, to ensure that all non-surgical cosmetic procedures carried out in Scotland are delivered from hygienic premises by appropriately trained practitioners, applying recognised standards and using regulated products.”