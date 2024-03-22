Holburn Street roadworks extended by five days due to burst water main

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Holburn Street roadworks extended by five days due to burst water main

The work was scheduled to end today.

By Ellie Milne
Roadworks on Holburn Street
The roadworks started on March 7. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Roadworks on Holburn Street in Aberdeen have been extended by five days due to a burst water main.

The improvement works started in the early hours of March 7 and were scheduled to be completed today.

However, an unexpected issue with the water mains means the works will now continue into next week.

Motorists have been facing lengthy delays in the city centre as a result of the ongoing works.

Drivers took to social media to described the disruption as “mayhem”.

Roadworks are still ongoing on the Holburn Street roundabout.
Roadworks are ongoing on the Holburn Street roundabout. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Council teams have been able to reopen the southbound lane of Holburn Street to try to reduce the build-up of traffic.

Aberdeen City Council shared an update on social media, writing: “Due to a burst Scottish Water main the closure of Holburn Street roundabout has been extended until Wednesday, March 27.

“The southbound carriageway has been re-opened ahead of schedule to alleviate congestion in the area.

“We appreciate your patience during these necessary roadworks.”

Further disruption as Holburn Street roadworks are extended

Businesses in the area have also described the roadworks as “an absolute nightmare” and said they had lost customers as a result.

A number of local businesses told The Press and Journal about the challenges they have faced with footfall and deliveries due to the road closures.

Road closed sign on Holburn Street
The roadworks were scheduled to end on March 22. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

John Robertson, who has owned Love: Florist for 21 years, says he “has never seen it this bad”.

He said: “There should be thought put into the timings of the road closures because it has really affected business.

“Also, some warning would have been welcome as none of the businesses, including ourselves, were told about it.”

In response, a council spokeswoman said warning signs went up two weeks before the closure and letters were sent to affected businesses.

‘It’s been hell’: Businesses lose customers due to ongoing roadworks at Holburn Street

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Double rapist Daniel Robertson. Image: Matthew Donnelly
North-east double rapist jailed for seven years
King Charles, then the Duke of Rothesay, visited Royal Lochnagar in 2018.
King's neighbour welcomes 49,000 visitors for whisky experience
The awards were attended by around 500 people at the Culloden Visitor Centre.,Image Eve Conroy
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: local clubs pick up honours at end of successful week…
Aberdeenshire Council's director of education Laurence Findlay. Image: Darrell Benns
Headteachers 'giving up hope' over north-east teaching shortages as probationer programme flounders
RMSpumptools and its top team, led by managing director Doug Harwell, pictured, are at the heart of £90m takeover.
Aberdeen firm RMSpumptools changing hands for £90 million
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047463 Story by Adele Merson Port of Aberdeen, Aberdeen South Harbour, St Fitticks Road, Aberdeen Story on Scottish Secretary Alister Jack visiting Port of Aberdeen. Pictured is Alister Jack being interviewed by Adele Merson Thursday 21st March 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Tory Scottish Secretary says English councils are dealing with Raac crisis - and so…
Alistair Hutton died in the workplace accident at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen
Firm fined £145,000 after worker dies at site of Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen
An investigation has been launched after the death in the Longate area of Peterhead. Image Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched after 56-year-old man dies in Peterhead flats
Police car outside Boddam flats
Man in hospital and two arrested after alleged stabbing in Boddam
Lulzim Musollari, left, and and Cezar Manciu. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen cannabis mule caught with £360,000 of drug avoids jail