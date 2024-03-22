Holburn Street roadworks extended by five days due to burst water main

Roadworks on Holburn Street in Aberdeen have been extended by five days due to a burst water main.

The improvement works started in the early hours of March 7 and were scheduled to be completed today.

However, an unexpected issue with the water mains means the works will now continue into next week.

Motorists have been facing lengthy delays in the city centre as a result of the ongoing works.

Drivers took to social media to described the disruption as “mayhem”.

Council teams have been able to reopen the southbound lane of Holburn Street to try to reduce the build-up of traffic.

Aberdeen City Council shared an update on social media, writing: “Due to a burst Scottish Water main the closure of Holburn Street roundabout has been extended until Wednesday, March 27.

“The southbound carriageway has been re-opened ahead of schedule to alleviate congestion in the area.

“We appreciate your patience during these necessary roadworks.”

Further disruption as Holburn Street roadworks are extended

Businesses in the area have also described the roadworks as “an absolute nightmare” and said they had lost customers as a result.

A number of local businesses told The Press and Journal about the challenges they have faced with footfall and deliveries due to the road closures.

John Robertson, who has owned Love: Florist for 21 years, says he “has never seen it this bad”.

He said: “There should be thought put into the timings of the road closures because it has really affected business.

“Also, some warning would have been welcome as none of the businesses, including ourselves, were told about it.”

In response, a council spokeswoman said warning signs went up two weeks before the closure and letters were sent to affected businesses.