Inverness support worker given warning after unsupervised service user attacked child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness support worker given warning after unsupervised service user attacked child

"Inaction put the general public and the service user at risk of serious harm."

By Bailey Moreton
Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Submitted: SSSC
Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Submitted: SSSC

An Inverness support worker has been issued a warning after an unsupervised service user attacked a minor.

Honesty Mutumbami allowed the service user she was responsible for to go to the toilet by themselves, contrary to to their “Individual Risk Assessment.”

The service user then assaulted a child.

She was working as a support worker in a housing support service in Inverness at the time. The incident took place on February 2.

Ruling this impaired her fitness to practice, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) place a warning on Honesty Mutumbami’s registration.

The warning will be in place for two years.

The SSSC report read: “Failing to follow AA’s strict risk assessment for when they were out in the community, [information redacted], placed the general public and the service user at risk of serious harm.

“The service user was temporarily out of your sight and, in that time, was able to assault a minor, causing emotional harm to them and also risking serious physical and psychological harm.”

Inverness support worker ‘expressed sincere regret and remorse’

While the SSSC’s report emphasized the seriousness of the error, it did note several mitigating factors.

These included the fact Honesty Mutumbami was new to the profession and had a good work history.

The Inverness support worker also cooperated fully with the investigation.

Plus, her employer was “extremely supportive of your general abilities and aptitude to work in care,” SSSC wrote.

The report concluded: “The impact of your conduct was extremely serious. Your behaviour does however appear to a momentary lapse in judgement rather than a wilful disregard for the protocol.

“You have taken full responsibility for what happened, expressed deep regret and remorse, and have shown extremely good insight into your failing.

“Accordingly, we consider the risk of repetition to be low, and there are no ongoing public protection issues that need to be addressed.”

Specialist support offered to Elgin pupils as community reels from death of two teens

More from Inverness

The Revolution bar on Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba bars in Aberdeen and Inverness may go up for…
A new BBC Disclosure programme tells the story of rapistr Kim Avis who fled to America to try to escape justice
'He is a danger to anyone he is in contact with': Former partner of…
'Angie' helped secure Kim Avis's arrest in Colorado. Image BBC
How a months-long manhunt and a woman called Angie helped bring Kim Avis to…
The Princess Royal smiling wearing a red scarf.
Princess Anne wears 'unity and strength' brooch in Inverness after Kate reveals cancer treatment
Snowfall in Caithness in late March 2024.
Snow in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as temperatures drop to -7C overnight
The Gaelic lessons are helping to keep the language alive.
Old East Church: First lessons held in new Gaelic centre in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex toy pervert and a Highland holiday that ended…
Ailsa Gardiner says making TikTok videos helped her recover from anorexia.
Inverness mum who nearly died from anorexia says sharing family cooking videos on TikTok…
The story of infamous Inverness criminal Kim Avis is set to be told in a new episode of BBC programme Disclosure. Image: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (10348271a)
Kim Avis: BBC documentary to reveal 'untold story' of rapist who faked death in…
Francis Turner Traill is calling on stricter legislation for people who run skin and aethestic clinics.
Inverness aesthetics clinic owner claims 'people will die' at hands of unqualified beauticians injecting…

Conversation