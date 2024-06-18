Inverness planning: Barclays to wind down city bank, a new riverside nightclub and fresh look for well-known business

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a monthly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

There’s plenty happening in Inverness, with a new church, a new nightclub and a major haulage depot all in the pipeline.

But first, let’s take a look at the next step for a recently departed city centre business.

Barclays leaving Union Street the way it found it

The process to remove all trace of Barclays Bank from Inverness is about to begin.

The banking giant closed its Union Street branch earlier this year and has applied to begin the process of “decommissioning” it.

That involves removing signs from the B-listed building that served as its home, taking down the ATM and re-instating a window.

A statement from Barclays said: “The original building fabric will not be altered, removed, or concealed.

“The proposed works are intended to return the building to pre-Barclays occupation as much as it is possible, preserving the listed building status.”

Barclays customers told the P&J earlier this year they’d be switching to another bank as a result of the closure.

The nearest branch is now in Aberdeen.

A new nightspot by the river?

A new nightclub could be about to open in Inverness city centre.

Mars Projects has applied to transform an existing office on Ardross Terrace into a new venue.

If successful, it would house a nightclub on the ground floor and five “tourist accommodation units” on the first and second floors.

The company already runs the nearby Tiger on the Wall restaurant.

Launderette service outside a supermarket

A self-service launderette could soon be installed outside of a city supermarket.

Photo-Me International is the company behind the plan to make the machines available outside the Co-op on Telford Street.

According to a statement from the company, it would “provide a valuable service to local people”.

There would be two washing machines and one dryer. The units are “economical and eco-friendly”, with reduced power consumption compared to a standard washing machine.

New look for city business

The Inverness HQ of one of Scotland’s leading construction businesses is in line for a new look.

Morrison Construction has applied to refurbish the cladding of its building at 37 Harbour Road.

A statement about the plans said: “The building is looking tired and of its age and in need of refurbishment.

“The proposal seeks to re-clad building in a more contemporary manner by framing out the new windows and introducing timber or timber effect panelling to soften the industrial facade.”

A new brick-built pier will be installed at the main entrance to give a clear point of arrival.

What else is happening?

Elsewhere, MacRitchie Highland Distribution wants to build a new depot and office on the outskirts of the city in Milton of Leys.

Its current premises in the Carse industrial estate, which are shared with another firm, are currently too small and it has identified a site close to Balvonie Street as the solution.

Highland Council have approved a proposal to change a former office on 17 Old Edinburgh Road into a guest house.

IHO Private will now be able to transform Galbraith Reay House into rented accommodation with nine rooms.

And lastly, the Church of Scotland has applied to renew its planning permission in principle to build a new church near Drumfield Road in Holm.

Its previous application was lodged and approved in 2021, but has now expired.

