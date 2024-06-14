Is this Inverness’s youngest Scotland fan? Baby among hundreds of supporters at fan zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Is this Inverness’s youngest Scotland fan? Baby among hundreds of supporters at fan zone

The Inverness Ice Centre was packed with supporters of all ages who passionately lived every moment of Scotland's game against Germany.

Seven-month-old Cameron at the Inverness fan zone with mum Donna and dad Craig. Image: Alberto Lejarraga
Seven-month-old Cameron at the Inverness fan zone with mum Donna and dad Craig. Image: Alberto Lejarraga
By Alberto Lejarraga

Baby Cameron was among hundreds of Scotland fans who packed into Inverness’s Ice Centre tonight.

Despite the seven-month-old’s parents Donna and Craig hoping he would be a good luck charm, the Euro 2024 opener against Germany ended in a disappointing 5-1 defeat.

The family were part of a 700-strong crowd who took over the venue with their saltires and singing.

Fans poured in from 5:30pm, kicking off the evening with a rendition of Flower of Scotland.

Scotland fans Inverness fan zone
Hundreds of Inverness fans enjoyed Scotland’s game against Germany despite the loss. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
700 supporters flocked to the Inverness Ice Centre for the Euro 2024 opening game. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

And when the French referee Clement Turpin blew his whistle at 8pm, crowds screamed with enthusiasm as Scotland’s Euro journey officially began.

Hundreds of Scotland fans at Inverness Euro 2024 fan zone

The Inverness Ice Centre fan zone was packed with supporters of all ages.

The venue welcomed several families from Inverness and across the Highlands, with dozens of kids enjoying the game.

Multiple families and kids were at the Inverness fan zone. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

For many of them, this was the first time they saw Scotland playing in a major tournament.

Nin-year-old Samson, seven-year-old Kirk and Hermione, four, could hardly contain their excitement.

Samson 9 (left), Kirk, 7 (right)  and Hermione 4 with dad Glen and mum Laurence. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

Not everyone was a Highlander at the Inverness Ice Centre, Julie and Alison, from Montrose, were celebrating their 50th and 63rd birthday.

From left to right, Sarah, Wendy, Alison, Mina, Fiona, and Julie from Montrose. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

Accompanied by their friends Sarah, Wendy, Mina and Fiona, they were hoping to also celebrate a Scottish victory.

High spirits despite Germany’s early goals

Spirits were high at the Inverness Ice Centre and the crowd was hopeful for a positive result.

The cheering did not cease even after Florian Wirtz scored the first for Germany 10 minutes into the game.

Loyal fans did not stop chanting either after Musiala bagged the second for the Germans.

Inverness Ice Centre director Gordon Barron said the event was a “success”. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
While 700 fans were at the Ice Centre, there was a waiting list of 300 people. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
Fans were very excited before the game. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT
The Inverness Ice Centre was packed one hour before the game. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DCT

Speaking before the game, Inverness Ice Centre director Gordon Barron told The Press and Journal the event was already an “absolute success.”

He said: “This is an absolute success you can really hear the pace.

“700 people and high spirits, it’s just fantastic, you can’t be in Germany, you need to be at the Ice Centre.”

Inverness fans show pride despite loss

The majority of fans at the Inverness Ice Centre did not stop cheering despite Scotland’s 5-1 loss.

Despite being 3-0 down at half-time, only a few supporters went home and the hundreds remaining were singing the national anthem,

Rudiger’s own goal was celebrated loudly as it signified Scotland’s first goal in the tournament.

And although the crowd was disappointed when Emre Can hit the fifth, the chants did not stop until the final whistle.

And the Scotland dream isn’t over quite yet as fans hope for a U-turn on Wednesday’s game against Switzerland.

More from Inverness

Iain Sutherland, William Gray and Neil McIntosh Munro are on the King's Birthday Honours list 2024
King's Birthday Honours: The 8 recipients from Inverness, Moray and the Highlands
Fans cheer as Scotland kick-off their Euro 2024 campaign. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The best pictures as Scotland fans go through the emotions in the north
Chi-Lik (Alex) Wan runs Cha Chaan Teng, the latest outlet to open in the Victorian Market food hall. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘It has definitely exceeded expectations’: The Victorian Market food hall is full, but will…
The house has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
Raddery House: Chance to see vision for Black Isle respite centre ahead of plans…
Barron Taylor Street, Inverness.
American tourist's first taste of whisky lands him in court on assault charge
Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival what to expect.
Belladrum 2024: Everything you need to know
There will be disruption at New Craigs Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Appointments cancelled and staff to be moved after Raac discovered in Inverness hospital buildings
Military man through and through, Arthur Petrie.
The man who made, and taught, history: Tributes for Falklands veteran, Para Arthur Petrie,…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hamill had loads of cannabis at his house admitted possession with intent to supply Picture shows; Michael Hamill. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Unpaid work for man who had kilo of cannabis
Ord House at Cradlehall Business Park
Ledingham Chalmers settles into new home in Inverness

Conversation