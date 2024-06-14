Is this Inverness’s youngest Scotland fan? Baby among hundreds of supporters at fan zone

Baby Cameron was among hundreds of Scotland fans who packed into Inverness’s Ice Centre tonight.

Despite the seven-month-old’s parents Donna and Craig hoping he would be a good luck charm, the Euro 2024 opener against Germany ended in a disappointing 5-1 defeat.

The family were part of a 700-strong crowd who took over the venue with their saltires and singing.

Fans poured in from 5:30pm, kicking off the evening with a rendition of Flower of Scotland.

And when the French referee Clement Turpin blew his whistle at 8pm, crowds screamed with enthusiasm as Scotland’s Euro journey officially began.

Hundreds of Scotland fans at Inverness Euro 2024 fan zone

The Inverness Ice Centre fan zone was packed with supporters of all ages.

The venue welcomed several families from Inverness and across the Highlands, with dozens of kids enjoying the game.

For many of them, this was the first time they saw Scotland playing in a major tournament.

Nin-year-old Samson, seven-year-old Kirk and Hermione, four, could hardly contain their excitement.

Not everyone was a Highlander at the Inverness Ice Centre, Julie and Alison, from Montrose, were celebrating their 50th and 63rd birthday.

Accompanied by their friends Sarah, Wendy, Mina and Fiona, they were hoping to also celebrate a Scottish victory.

High spirits despite Germany’s early goals

Spirits were high at the Inverness Ice Centre and the crowd was hopeful for a positive result.

The cheering did not cease even after Florian Wirtz scored the first for Germany 10 minutes into the game.

Loyal fans did not stop chanting either after Musiala bagged the second for the Germans.

Speaking before the game, Inverness Ice Centre director Gordon Barron told The Press and Journal the event was already an “absolute success.”

He said: “This is an absolute success you can really hear the pace.

“700 people and high spirits, it’s just fantastic, you can’t be in Germany, you need to be at the Ice Centre.”

Inverness fans show pride despite loss

The majority of fans at the Inverness Ice Centre did not stop cheering despite Scotland’s 5-1 loss.

Despite being 3-0 down at half-time, only a few supporters went home and the hundreds remaining were singing the national anthem,

Rudiger’s own goal was celebrated loudly as it signified Scotland’s first goal in the tournament.

And although the crowd was disappointed when Emre Can hit the fifth, the chants did not stop until the final whistle.

And the Scotland dream isn’t over quite yet as fans hope for a U-turn on Wednesday’s game against Switzerland.