Investigation underway after deliberate fire in Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Investigation underway after deliberate fire in Inverness city centre

Crews were called to the Market Brae Steps at 7.15pm last night.

By Louise Glen
Market Brae Inverness
Market Brae steps were closed as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service brought the fire under control. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

An investigation has been launched by police following a deliberate fire in Inverness city centre last night.

Police say they are treating the incident at Market Brae Steps as “wilful”.

Part of Inverness city centre was cordoned off for around two hours while firefighters brought the bin fire under control.

Nearby properties were affected by a plume of smoke across the city centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service left the scene shortly after 9pm.

It is understood that no one was injured.

Plumes of smoke across Inverness city centre

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Monday, 24 June, 2024 police were called to a fire at High Street, Inverness.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and the fire is being treated as wilful.

“There were no reported injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Two appliances from Inverness were sent to the scene by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said that the emergency services were called when plumes of smoke started to “affect nearby properties”.

 

More from Inverness

Michael Freeman has been involved with the Panasonic Store since 2001. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two decades after the online shopping boom threatened its existence, the human touch is…
A fire engine on Inverness High Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
Part of Inverness city centre cordoned off after emergency services battle 'open fire'
CR0048699 John Ross, Inverness. David and Kate Trail, owners of Grahams outdoor clothing and fieldsports shop on Castle Street, Inverness. 12th June '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We’ve had princes and kings come through the door': The successes and challenges of…
The nearest IKEA store to Inverness is Edinburgh - but now customers can click and collect. Image: DC Thomson
IKEA launches click and collect service in Inverness
Footpath
Hunt for man who exposed himself to woman on Inverness footpath
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a cocaine gangster and a kitten torturer
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Berry led police on a high speed chase through Inverness. Picture shows; Louie Berry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/06/2024
Disqualified motorcyclist who led police on high speed chase spared jail
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser admitted wasting police time with a false allegation of sexual assault against a child Picture shows; Andrew Fraser. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness man falsely accused ex-partner's new lover of child abuse
Highland Pride parade Inverness
GALLERY: Thousands march through Inverness to celebrate Highland Pride
Sean Peterson feared he may have to give up his job. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Buckie offshore worker 'feels like he won the lottery' after hip replacement at new…