Investigation underway after deliberate fire in Inverness city centre

An investigation has been launched by police following a deliberate fire in Inverness city centre last night.

Police say they are treating the incident at Market Brae Steps as “wilful”.

Part of Inverness city centre was cordoned off for around two hours while firefighters brought the bin fire under control.

Nearby properties were affected by a plume of smoke across the city centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service left the scene shortly after 9pm.

It is understood that no one was injured.

Plumes of smoke across Inverness city centre

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Monday, 24 June, 2024 police were called to a fire at High Street, Inverness.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and the fire is being treated as wilful.

“There were no reported injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Two appliances from Inverness were sent to the scene by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said that the emergency services were called when plumes of smoke started to “affect nearby properties”.