Laundrette and coffee shop opens in Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Laundrette and coffee shop opens in Inverness city centre

Molly’s Laundrette has just opened at 114 Academy Street.

By Ross Hempseed
Molly's Laundrette opens on Academy Street with employees Martin, Gosia and Stacey. Image: Inverness Bid.
Molly's Laundrette opens on Academy Street with employees Martin, Gosia and Stacey. Image: Inverness Bid.

Inverness has welcomed a new unique business – a laundrette and coffee shop in one.

Molly’s Laundrette has opened this week on Academy Street in the city centre.

Inverness Bid welcomed the new business with a post on social media showcasing the unique business.

Whether you are a student, tourist or busy family, Molly’s has “everything you need to get your washing clean and fresh in no time”.

From images, customers can see the massive coin-operated washers and dryers, which are self-service.

Massive machines for washing and drying clothes. Image: Inverness Bid.

The post read: “Molly’s offers convenience with top-of-the-line, coin-operated professional washing machines and dryers in a user-friendly, self-service environment.

“Sit back and enjoy a drink whilst waiting for it to finish in a completely relaxed environment.”

While the machines are busy laundering your clothes, Molly’s also doubles as a sit-in cafe with hot and cold drinks available.

Molly’s Laundrette opened on Academy Street. Pictured are employees Martin, Gosia and Stacey. Image: Inverness Bid.

Prices range from £6 for a 10kg standard wash to £15 for a 15kg hot wash.

Dryer prices range from £1-£1.50 per 10 minutes. Molly’s will also offer professional services for hotels and B&Bs within the local area.

Molly’s will be open from 8am until 8pm, seven days a week.

The new business will be a welcome addition to Academy Street, which is undergoing major changes due to busy traffic.

Inverness city centre
Traffic along Academy Street in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council wants to make the city centre more attractive for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

This would include stopping through traffic on Academy Street and adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate.

According to research by The Press and Journal, Academy Street ranks as one of the top streets for vacant units in Inverness, with 10% unoccupied.

To find out more about vacancy rates in Inverness, visit our high street tracker.

More from Inverness

CTD Tiles branch in Inverness
Tile company with branches in Aberdeen and Inverness on 'brink of collapse'
Tony Story at the site of the proposed hotel in Church Street. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Work to resume on 'stylish, cutting-edge urban hotel' for Inverness city centre
Exterior of St Mary's Church in Inverness
Robber threatens couple before running off with handbag in Inverness
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th September. Inverness File Pics. The pedestrian Greig Street Bridge over the River Ness in Inverness while also in the photograph on the right is the Inverness Old High Church.
'High risk' Inverness paedophile offered 13-year-old boy hundreds of pounds for naked pictures
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Inverness van driver Slawomir Stiller rammed a woman's car and drover on the wrong side of the A9 Picture shows; Inverness van driver Slawomir Stiller rammed a woman's car and drover on the wrong side of the A9 . n/a. Supplied by COPFS Date; Unknown
Delivery driver who terrorised Inverness motorist jailed for 28 months
Linda Sellar has run the Health Shop with husband Martin since 1984. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Responding to change keeps the Health Shop in Inverness faring well after nearly 60…
Three Inverness adventurers conquered An Teallach earlier this month. Image: Owen Hope
Incredible photographs show Inverness adventurers walk across tightrope over Highlands mountain
Rory Mackay at an earlier court hearing. Image: DCT Media . . .19/04/13
Inverness thief with 'worst record for dishonesty' raided three hotels on way home from…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a gunpoint rapist and a paedophile football coach
Quiet A96 road near Tornagrain.
Emergency services called to crash on A96 east of Inverness

Conversation