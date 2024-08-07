Laundrette and coffee shop opens in Inverness city centre

Inverness has welcomed a new unique business – a laundrette and coffee shop in one.

Molly’s Laundrette has opened this week on Academy Street in the city centre.

Inverness Bid welcomed the new business with a post on social media showcasing the unique business.

Whether you are a student, tourist or busy family, Molly’s has “everything you need to get your washing clean and fresh in no time”.

From images, customers can see the massive coin-operated washers and dryers, which are self-service.

The post read: “Molly’s offers convenience with top-of-the-line, coin-operated professional washing machines and dryers in a user-friendly, self-service environment.

“Sit back and enjoy a drink whilst waiting for it to finish in a completely relaxed environment.”

While the machines are busy laundering your clothes, Molly’s also doubles as a sit-in cafe with hot and cold drinks available.

Prices range from £6 for a 10kg standard wash to £15 for a 15kg hot wash.

Dryer prices range from £1-£1.50 per 10 minutes. Molly’s will also offer professional services for hotels and B&Bs within the local area.

Molly’s will be open from 8am until 8pm, seven days a week.

The new business will be a welcome addition to Academy Street, which is undergoing major changes due to busy traffic.

Highland Council wants to make the city centre more attractive for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

This would include stopping through traffic on Academy Street and adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate.

According to research by The Press and Journal, Academy Street ranks as one of the top streets for vacant units in Inverness, with 10% unoccupied.

To find out more about vacancy rates in Inverness, visit our high street tracker.