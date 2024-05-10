Academy Street: Court of Session legal challenge could fall at first hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Academy Street: Court of Session legal challenge could fall at first hurdle

The owners of the Eastgate Centre have raised an action in the Court of Session.

By John Ross
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans

A judge is considering whether to throw out a legal challenge to Highland Council’s plans to regenerate Academy Street in Inverness.

The owners of the Eastgate Centre raised an action in the Court of Session over the controversial proposals.

They are seeking a judicial review of the council’s decisions taken on the issue on August 28 and September 14.

The case was called this week but the court decided to first look into the competency of the petition for judicial review.

Case could be dismissed

The council opposed the move for a judicial review, arguing the challenge was premature and incompetent.

If ruled competent, the court will then hear arguments at a later date about the lawfulness of the procedure.

If not, the petition will be dismissed.

No date has been given for a decision.

A legal challenge has been raised over the Academy street plans

The action was brought by Cains Trustees (Jersey) Limited and Cains Fiduciaries (Jersey) Limited, based in St Helier, as trustees for the Eastgate Unit Trust.

They claim the council failed to carry out a fair and proper consultation or to take into account the impact of the current proposal on city centre businesses.

A council spokeswoman said: “Whilst the Highland Council awaits the outcome of the hearing it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Plans aim to cut traffic in city centre

The council’s proposals aim to reduce traffic in the city centre to make it more attractive  for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

It would include stopping through traffic in Academy Street and adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate.

Opponents say it will severely impact businesses and drive more people to out-of-town retail parks.

The scheme aims to shift the focus in Academy Street from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling

A crunch meeting of the council’s Inverness city committee on August 28 approved the plans by 12 votes to 10.

It gave the go-ahead for officials to finalise the proposed design and consult on a traffic regulation order.

A subsequent move was made to have the decision overturned at the full council on September 14.

After a lengthy debate the council voted 35-33 to back the committee’s approval.

Report warns of displaced traffic affecting other areas

Last week an economic study showed the value-for-money of the scheme is “poor”.

But it found there would be a wider economic impact, generating between £1.5m and £4m from increased footfall.

Another report on potential traffic impacts showed the changes would cut the number of cars on Academy Street.

However, other areas would come under more pressure from displaced traffic.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook page.

More from Inverness

Armed police working in Inverness. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness man accused of 'breach of the peace' standoff with armed police
Urquhart Castle, near Inverness
Five spectacular castles all within an hour's drive of Inverness
An Orange walk
'It would be like banning the bible': Orange Order commends Highland Council for parades…
Image: Shutterstock.
Inverness teen accused of car robbery with fake gun
Blurred image of man leaving house with police
Man arrested following six-hour stand-off with police in Inverness
Kessock bridge
Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident
People enjoying the music at The Gathering festival in Inverness
The Gathering 2024: All you need to know about the festival celebrating the best…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness Picture shows; The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. Supplied by Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Man who stabbed two children in Inverness facing length jail term
Armed police working in Inverness. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Put the gun down': Armed officers and negotiators swarm Inverness property
Lights from the Kessock Bridge reflect in the firth below.
Van man accused of driving across Kessock Bridge the wrong way

Conversation