Home News Inverness

Inverness playpark set to go to auction – but will its new owner try to replace the swings and slide with houses?

The green space in Culloden is in a state of disrepair.

By Stuart Findlay
The playpark has been listed for sale by a Glasgow-based property company. Image: DC Thomson
The playpark has been listed for sale by a Glasgow-based property company. Image: DC Thomson

An Inverness playpark could soon have a new owner after it was listed for sale on an auction website.

The green space in Moray Park Gardens, Culloden was well used by the families in the area back when it was constructed in the early 2000s.

These days the area is badly overgrown and broken glass is scattered across the playground.

The surrounding houses were built by Muir Homes but the adjacent amenity land has been sold off in small pockets to a number of different owners.

The playpark land was bought for £15,000 by Ibrahim Mohammed in 2019.

But it is now being listed for sale by Prime Property Auctions with a guide price of £40,000.

Playpark listing ‘misleads’ potential purchasers

The listing states that the 0.8 acre plot would “lend itself for a variety of uses”, subject to necessary research and permissions.

It then goes on to list the sale price of several nearby houses in Moray Park Gardens.

But any prospective new owner would have a fight on their hands if they are hoping to clear the old park and build one or more houses in its place.

Highland Council principal planner Tim Stott said: “The sales particulars make clear that no planning permission is extant on the land but also misleads potential purchasers by quoting adjoining house sale prices.

Glass strewn on the ground at the playpark. Image: DC Thomson

“Any future planning application for housing on the site would be likely to be rejected because of the loss of originally provided greenspace and potential loss of trees.

“But the council can’t guarantee that future outcome because circumstances could change.”

A previous application to build a house on green space on nearby Moray Park Wynd created a bit of controversy locally earlier this year.

It was ultimately rejected by the council for a variety of reasons. One was that it would result in the loss of an amenity space.

Challenge to any plan which gets rid of the playpark

Culloden Community Council chairwoman Catherine Bunn said local people would be against any similar move at the playpark.

She said: “Other developers who bought amenity land and tried to change it for housing have been denied permission.

Culloden Community Council’s Catherine Bunn. Image: Highland Campervans

“The local community will always challenge any planning that takes away vital amenities and green belt in this area.”

Highland Council’s perilous financial situation means it is unable to step in and fill the gap.

And the steep asking price – £25,000 more than it was bought for five years ago – means it is likely out of the reach of any local group trying to do something for its community too.

There are a lot of houses in the Moray Park area. But its one playpark is in a dreadful condition.

Culloden and Ardersier councillor Morven Reid said she had fond memories taking her own children to the park but was sad to see the state it’s now in.

Morven Reid is the depute provost of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She added: “They used to play there all the time when they were little. I’ve been a childminder too and I took loads of kids there.

“I don’t wander round there so much now but I know it’s gone to wrack and ruin.

“There’s nothing around here for kids like that, it would be so great to have it reinstated.”

The auction will be held on August 29.

Ibrahim Mohammed was asked to comment on this story.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

