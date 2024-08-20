‘Not a laughing matter’: Tales of divebombing and hospital visits as gull removal numbers plummet in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Not a laughing matter’: Tales of divebombing and hospital visits as gull removal numbers plummet in Inverness

Highland councillors say the plans to manage the bird problem in Inverness has been an "abysmal performance".

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
gulls around river ness
Gulls on the River Ness. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

There are fears a sharp drop in gull management in Inverness has set the city back years.

People are getting injured and young seagulls’ bodies are “littering the streets” because too few eggs are being removed, according to councillors.

A report on Inverness’s Business Improvement District (BID) was circulated and discussed during a City of Inverness Committee meeting this week.

It featured an update on the management programme intended to control the number of gulls present in the city.

However, it was revealed these targets are not being met.

The program of gull egg removal and deterrence has been running for a number of years, but has recently hit a stumbling block.

What’s the hold-up?

In February, stricter controls on egg removal were introduced by NatureScot, the government agency in charge of licences.

Gull nests and their eggs are becoming harder to remove. Image:  Paul Glendell.

The increased time to process applications as a result of this guidance has seen a sharp drop in egg and nest removal, which stands at just 10% of last year’s numbers.

Removal licences are granted up to every four weeks, and with the incubation for a gull egg as low as three weeks, more birds are reaching maturity and impacting the streets.

The report stated that only eight licenses for gull egg removal had been granted in 2024, despite over 90 applications being submitted.

Councillor Alasdair Christie called the reduction in egg removal from previous years “an abysmal performance”.

‘This has put us back years’

Councillors spoke about their experiences with gulls in the city centre, and highlighted particular areas for concern.

Councillor Isabelle MacKenzie said: “I’ve had reports of residents being divebombed, I myself have been divebombed.

“I’ve had a resident who had to go to A&E to have stitches. This is not a laughing matter.

“They are finding it intolerable.”

She added: “I’m seeing a huge number of baby gulls being hit in the streets… there are carcasses littering [The Longman area].”

Inshes retail park and roundabout was another area of concern for councillors. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Councillor Dunan Mcdonald asked if funds left behind from the lack of action could be reallocated elsewhere.

He said: “I’m looking in particular to sports areas like the hockey pitch over at [Bught Lane], which has been devastated.

“It’s closed now because of the mess from the seagull droppings.”

Committee Chair Ian Brown said: “This has put us back years as far as I’m concerned.”

What could be done?

Councillors raised several solutions, including new styles of bins stopping the gulls ability to access it.

Councillor David Gregg said: “The gulls are absolutely appalling.”

He asked the council to consider investing in seagull-free bins to prevent litter from spilling into the streets.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson said: “I think we need to be investing in bins that are gull and crow proof, so that people are putting their deposits in the bin and its working properly.”

He suggested a bin with an electronic foot pedal mechanism, remaining shut to curious birds when not in use.

Councillors then asked if a representative from NatureScot could speak to the council regarding the issue in a future meeting.

reflect-a-bird in inverness city centre
Other deterrents include the spinning Reflect-A-Bird, placed on popular bird sites in Inverness. Image: Will Angus/DCT.

In response to previous concerns, NatureScot has said licence applications where health and safety was an issue were dealt with first.

They confirmed processing can take up to 28 days, but said it didn’t usually take that long.

They added: “In the case mentioned, we spoke to the woman concerned and issued the licence within a day of the application being made.

More on gulls in Inverness

Conversation