‘Deeply alarming’ rise in drug-related deaths in Aberdeen

Aberdeen recorded a rise in the number of drug related deaths in 2023, new figures have revealed.

A total of 54 drugs-linked deaths were recorded, up 12 on the previous year and more than double the number reported a decade previously.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray last year there was a total of 83 deaths as a result of drugs misuse – eight more than in 2022.

Opioids were the biggest cause, accounting for 60 of the deaths while methadone was involved in 30. Benzodiazepines were identified in 30 fatalities, cocaine 29, alcohol five and ecstasy three.

Of the 83 drug deaths recorded in the NHS Grampian area, 54 were in Aberdeen, 19 in Aberdeenshire and 10 occurred in Moray.

In the Highlands Council area, which recorded a rise in 2022, the number of deaths fell from 42 to 26.

Across the country the number of drugs deaths was up 12%, with 1,172 reported by the National Records of Scotland.

Scottish Government health secretary Neil Gray said the rise across the country was “hugely concerning”.

He said: “We’re taking a wide range of actions through our £250 million National Mission on drugs, including opening a Safer Drug Consumption Facility pilot, working towards the opening of drug-checking facilities and widening access to life-saving naloxone.”

Mr Gray said the government would also continue to improve access to residential rehab, saying it was on track to deliver the target for additional placements.

He added: “We will intensify our efforts and are also working hard to respond to the growing threat from highly dangerous, super-strong synthetic opioids like nitazenes in an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply.”

‘SNP no closer to solving drugs death epidemic’

Scottish Conservative deputy health spokesperson and North East MSP Tess White said the numbers were “deeply alarming”.

She called on the government to support her party’s Right to Recovery bill, which guarantees someone’s ability to access addiction treatment in law.

Ms White said: “These catastrophic and heartbreaking figures indicate that the SNP are no closer to solving the drugs death epidemic that has spiralled on their watch.

“The rise in fatalities across the North East last year is deeply alarming – and every single death is a tragedy for the victim’s loved ones.

“My thoughts are with those across the region who have lost a loved one to drugs.

“It’s clear that the SNP government’s current approach is not succeeding in reducing drug deaths in the North East and across Scotland.

“They have shamefully taken their eye off the ball and remain unable to get a grip on this national emergency.

“The Scottish Government should be focused on improving access to treatment and rehab programmes for those with addiction problems rather than thinking consumption rooms are the answer.”