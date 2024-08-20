‘Deeply alarming’ rise in drug-related deaths in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Deeply alarming’ rise in drug-related deaths in Aberdeen

83 people died from drugs in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray last year – eight more than in 2022.

By Alasdair Clark
The number of drugs deaths in Scotland has risen once more. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen recorded a rise in the number of drug related deaths in 2023, new figures have revealed.

A total of 54 drugs-linked deaths were recorded, up 12 on the previous year and more than double the number reported a decade previously.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray last year there was a total of 83 deaths as a result of drugs misuse – eight more than in 2022.

Opioids were the biggest cause, accounting for 60 of the deaths while methadone was involved in 30. Benzodiazepines were identified in 30 fatalities, cocaine 29, alcohol five and ecstasy three.

Of the 83 drug deaths recorded in the NHS Grampian area, 54 were in Aberdeen, 19 in Aberdeenshire and 10 occurred in Moray.

In the Highlands Council area, which recorded a rise in 2022, the number of deaths fell from 42 to 26.

Across the country the number of drugs deaths was up 12%, with 1,172 reported by the National Records of Scotland.

Scottish Government health secretary Neil Gray said the rise across the country was “hugely concerning”.

He said: “We’re taking a wide range of actions through our £250 million National Mission on drugs, including opening a Safer Drug Consumption Facility pilot, working towards the opening of drug-checking facilities and widening access to life-saving naloxone.”

Mr Gray said the government would also continue to improve access to residential rehab, saying it was on track to deliver the target for additional placements.

He added: “We will intensify our efforts and are also working hard to respond to the growing threat from highly dangerous, super-strong synthetic opioids like nitazenes in an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply.”

‘SNP no closer to solving drugs death epidemic’

Scottish Conservative deputy health spokesperson and North East MSP Tess White said the numbers were “deeply alarming”.

She called on the government to support her party’s Right to Recovery bill, which guarantees someone’s ability to access addiction treatment in law.

Ms White said: “These catastrophic and heartbreaking figures indicate that the SNP are no closer to solving the drugs death epidemic that has spiralled on their watch.

“The rise in fatalities across the North East last year is deeply alarming – and every single death is a tragedy for the victim’s loved ones.

“My thoughts are with those across the region who have lost a loved one to drugs.

“It’s clear that the SNP government’s current approach is not succeeding in reducing drug deaths in the North East and across Scotland.

“They have shamefully taken their eye off the ball and remain unable to get a grip on this national emergency.

“The Scottish Government should be focused on improving access to treatment and rehab programmes for those with addiction problems rather than thinking consumption rooms are the answer.”

Conversation