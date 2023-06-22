Scottish SPCA investigate after man spotted hitting gull with stick in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish SPCA investigate after man spotted hitting gull with stick in Inverness

A woman spotted the incident and called for help, but the gull was later put down.

By Louise Glen
A gull was injured in Inverness, and was later euthanised. The bird is seen with its broken wing in the picture.
The gull after it was injured in Church Street Inverness. Image: Alisa McLellan.

The Scottish SPCA is investigating reports a man hit a gull with a stick so hard it snapped its wing.

A concerned woman spotted the incident on Church Street yesterday and reported it to the animal charity.

An officer was sent out but the bird had to be euthanised due to its injuries.

Witness Ailsa McLellan posted about the incident on Twitter.

She wrote: “I saw this guy hit a gull with his stick and snap its wing at 1.45pm outside Coffee Affair on Church Street in Inverness.

The gull was seriously injured in the attack. Image: Alisa McLellan.

Gull attack reported to the Scottish SCPA

“He wouldn’t give his name (why would he?) and left it to panic and suffer with its wing hanging off.”

She confirmed to the Scottish SPCA that it had been reported, and she thanked the officer who searched for the gull.

Commenting on the post, user Mad for Wildlife said: “If you haven’t already, please also report this to a local police wildlife crime officer.

“He’s committed a blatant crime and needs to be brought to account – he may well do it again.”

Stephanie Lowe commented: “That would have been really distressing to see. Thank you for reporting him.

“Hopefully there is CCTV that can pick up his face.”

While user Ocean Gives~Whale Song Tiree wrote: “OMG how horrific. People continue to shock me. What cruelty.

“Wonder what his next life might be as.”

Scottish SPCA senior inspector Andy Brown said: “We received a concerning call from a member of the public reporting a man seen attacking a seagull with a stick.

“We attended the area and managed to catch the gull but, sadly due to their injuries, they had to be put to sleep.

“We are now liaising with the police wildlife crime unit to identify this man.

“If anyone witnessed this incident which happened between 1.45 and 1.50pm yesterday, Wednesday June 21 at Church Street, Inverness across from the Coffee Affair, please call our helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Court cases show gull cruelty will not be tolerated

Last year Bryan MacLennan, from Alness, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for shooting at gulls with a catapult and ball bearings. He was fined £940 and ordered to surrender weapons.

Meanwhile in Moray, Jay McIntosh stamped baby seagulls to death in front of a horrified neighbour in Buckie. He was jailed for a string of offences, including killing the gulls, when he appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Can I remove this gull nest from my roof? And four other important gull related questions

