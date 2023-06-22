Scottish SPCA investigate after man spotted hitting gull with stick in Inverness

The Scottish SPCA is investigating reports a man hit a gull with a stick so hard it snapped its wing.

A concerned woman spotted the incident on Church Street yesterday and reported it to the animal charity.

An officer was sent out but the bird had to be euthanised due to its injuries.

Witness Ailsa McLellan posted about the incident on Twitter.

She wrote: “I saw this guy hit a gull with his stick and snap its wing at 1.45pm outside Coffee Affair on Church Street in Inverness.

Gull attack reported to the Scottish SCPA

“He wouldn’t give his name (why would he?) and left it to panic and suffer with its wing hanging off.”

She confirmed to the Scottish SPCA that it had been reported, and she thanked the officer who searched for the gull.

Commenting on the post, user Mad for Wildlife said: “If you haven’t already, please also report this to a local police wildlife crime officer.

“He’s committed a blatant crime and needs to be brought to account – he may well do it again.”

Stephanie Lowe commented: “That would have been really distressing to see. Thank you for reporting him.

I saw this guy hit a gull with his stick and snap its wing 13:45 outside Coffee Affair on Church st Inverness. He wouldn't give his name (why would he?) and left it to panic and suffer with its wing hanging off. @PSOSHighland @ScottishSPCA pic.twitter.com/K1U6YohQFw — Ailsa McLellan (@AilsaMcL) June 21, 2023

“Hopefully there is CCTV that can pick up his face.”

While user Ocean Gives~Whale Song Tiree wrote: “OMG how horrific. People continue to shock me. What cruelty.

“Wonder what his next life might be as.”

Scottish SPCA senior inspector Andy Brown said: “We received a concerning call from a member of the public reporting a man seen attacking a seagull with a stick.

“We attended the area and managed to catch the gull but, sadly due to their injuries, they had to be put to sleep.

“We are now liaising with the police wildlife crime unit to identify this man.

“If anyone witnessed this incident which happened between 1.45 and 1.50pm yesterday, Wednesday June 21 at Church Street, Inverness across from the Coffee Affair, please call our helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Court cases show gull cruelty will not be tolerated

Last year Bryan MacLennan, from Alness, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for shooting at gulls with a catapult and ball bearings. He was fined £940 and ordered to surrender weapons.

Meanwhile in Moray, Jay McIntosh stamped baby seagulls to death in front of a horrified neighbour in Buckie. He was jailed for a string of offences, including killing the gulls, when he appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.