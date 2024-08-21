Victorian Market: Pasta and pizza on the menu at new Italian outlet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Victorian Market: Pasta and pizza on the menu at new Italian outlet

Food and drink hall's latest tenant takes over from another pizza company.

By John Ross
Karthikappallil George, Saritha Nadikuda and chef Giuseppe Dimola at the new market premises. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Karthikappallil George, Saritha Nadikuda and chef Giuseppe Dimola at the new market premises. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A restaurant owner has opened his third premises in Inverness with a new unit in the Victorian Market.

Karthikappallil George already owns George’s Thai and South Indian Restaurant in Queensgate.

He also opened the Mumbai Thistle outlet in Academy Street with partner Donald Mackay last year.

It specialises in Indian street food and dosas.

His latest venture is an Italian pizza and pasta business, the newest unit to open in the market’s food and drink hall.

Italian flavour in the market

It will be fronted by chef Giuseppe Dimola who previously worked at Little Italy in Eastgate.

Mr George said: “We are doing authentic pizza and pasta and will be bringing a bit of Italy to the Victorian Market.

“It is a good place to be with different cuisines and it’s very busy. I’m lucky to get it and I am very happy to have a new place there.

“I’m very confident it will do well.”

Chef Giuseppe Dimola will be making fresh pasta and pizza. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The business, which has yet to be named, replaces Blazin’ Pizza which announced in June it was closing after just two months in the Victorian Market.

The company opened in the food and drink hall in late April.

But it announced on its Facebook page this week its lease had been assigned to the new tenants.

The Kirkhill-based firm said previously they had to give up the unit with “a heavy heart” and urged other chefs to take over.

It plans to continue to operate by staying as a mobile business and offering bookings for private events.

An exciting development for the market

Victorian Market manager Cameron Macfarlane said bringing in the new business is an exciting development.

“It’s great news that we have got an authentic Italian chef with an exceptional CV and a history of cooking fresh pizza and pasta.”

Karthikappallil George has two other food businesses in Inverness. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The refurbished food and drink hall opened in 2022 as part of a £1.6 million project.

In June the operation reported all 12 units on five-year leases were full with other businesses were on a waiting list for space.

Conversation