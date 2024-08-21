Victorian Market: Pasta and pizza on the menu at new Italian outlet

A restaurant owner has opened his third premises in Inverness with a new unit in the Victorian Market.

Karthikappallil George already owns George’s Thai and South Indian Restaurant in Queensgate.

He also opened the Mumbai Thistle outlet in Academy Street with partner Donald Mackay last year.

It specialises in Indian street food and dosas.

His latest venture is an Italian pizza and pasta business, the newest unit to open in the market’s food and drink hall.

Italian flavour in the market

It will be fronted by chef Giuseppe Dimola who previously worked at Little Italy in Eastgate.

Mr George said: “We are doing authentic pizza and pasta and will be bringing a bit of Italy to the Victorian Market.

“It is a good place to be with different cuisines and it’s very busy. I’m lucky to get it and I am very happy to have a new place there.

“I’m very confident it will do well.”

The business, which has yet to be named, replaces Blazin’ Pizza which announced in June it was closing after just two months in the Victorian Market.

The company opened in the food and drink hall in late April.

But it announced on its Facebook page this week its lease had been assigned to the new tenants.

The Kirkhill-based firm said previously they had to give up the unit with “a heavy heart” and urged other chefs to take over.

It plans to continue to operate by staying as a mobile business and offering bookings for private events.

An exciting development for the market

Victorian Market manager Cameron Macfarlane said bringing in the new business is an exciting development.

“It’s great news that we have got an authentic Italian chef with an exceptional CV and a history of cooking fresh pizza and pasta.”

The refurbished food and drink hall opened in 2022 as part of a £1.6 million project.

In June the operation reported all 12 units on five-year leases were full with other businesses were on a waiting list for space.

