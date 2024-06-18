Call for new owners as Blazin’ Pizza to close Victorian Market stall

A takeaway in Inverness is closing after two months in operation and are urging other pizza chefs to take over their unit in the Victorian Market.

Blazin’ Pizza, founded by husband and wife Alistair and Julie, opened in late April.

They are now looking to lease the unit and equipment to a new vendor.

The couple said on Facebook that, with ‘a heavy heart’, they are closing.

Their post read: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to give up our unit in the Victorian Market. We are offering the lease for re-assignment to anyone wishing to start or expand their current pizza business.”

The business are continuing to operate by staying mobile, as they did previously, and offering bookings for private events.

Opportunities for a new business

“The new owners will not be buying Blazin’ Pizza, just the lease and the contents of the unit,” they added.

“A lot of time money and anxiety have gone into setting up the unit and anyone interested will not have any of this stress just simply move in and make pizza.”

In March, the owners said they ‘couldn’t wait’ to open up the unit.

A post on Facebook read: “We are taking a unit in the Victorian Market food hall.

“It’s been a long slog to get here, nearly 8 months, but we hope to open in mid April.

“We can’t wait to open this new chapter for Blazin’ Pizza.

“There will be lots of new types of pizza and food based on pizza that we couldn’t offer from the trailer.”

Blazin’ Pizza are based in Kirkhill and offer a variety of Neapolitan style pizzas.

Previously, the business have catered at events including the Highland Food & Drink Trail and the Highlander Track ‘n’ Show.

The Victorian Food Market re-opened in September 2022 as part of a £1.6 million project.

Only last week, the Press and Journal reported that all 12 units on five-year leases were full and eight other operators were on the waiting list.

The company are urging those interested to come to the unit and have chat, or alternatively phone them on 07739049640.

More details can be found on their Facebook.