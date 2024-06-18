Call for new owners as Blazin’ Pizza to close Victorian Market stall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Call for new owners as Blazin’ Pizza to close Victorian Market stall

The firm say the unit is ready to go for a chef looking to step in and make pizza.

By Ena Saracevic
People sit and eat beneath a metal structure in the market's food hall.
The Victorian Market. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A takeaway in Inverness is closing after two months in operation and are  urging other pizza chefs to take over their unit in the Victorian Market.

Blazin’ Pizza, founded by husband and wife Alistair and Julie, opened in late April.

They are now looking to lease the unit and equipment to a new vendor.

The couple said on Facebook that, with ‘a heavy heart’, they are closing.

Their post read: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to give up our unit in the Victorian Market. We are offering the lease for re-assignment to anyone wishing to start or expand their current pizza business.”

The business are continuing to operate by staying mobile, as they did previously, and offering bookings for private events.

Opportunities for a new business

“The new owners will not be buying Blazin’ Pizza, just the lease and the contents of the unit,” they added.

“A lot of time money and anxiety have gone into setting up the unit and anyone interested will not have any of this stress just simply move in and make pizza.”

In March, the owners said they ‘couldn’t wait’ to open up the unit.

A post on Facebook read: “We are taking a unit in the Victorian Market food hall.

“It’s been a long slog to get here, nearly 8 months, but we hope to open in mid April.

“We can’t wait to open this new chapter for Blazin’ Pizza.

“There will be lots of new types of pizza and food based on pizza that we couldn’t offer from the trailer.”

Blazin’ Pizza are based in Kirkhill and offer a variety of Neapolitan style pizzas.

Previously, the business have catered at events including the Highland Food & Drink Trail and the Highlander Track ‘n’ Show. 

Tables at the Victorian Market in Inverness
The Victorian Market is popular with tourists, as well as locals. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Victorian Food Market re-opened in September 2022 as part of a £1.6 million project.

Only last week, the Press and Journal reported that all 12 units on five-year leases were full and eight other operators were on the waiting list.

The company are urging those interested to come to the unit and have chat, or alternatively phone them on 07739049640.

More details can be found on their Facebook.

