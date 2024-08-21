‘How has it gone this far?’: Inverness businesses demand say on ‘fundamentally flawed’ Academy Street plan

Inverness city centre businesses claim they were not “properly consulted” on a “flawed” council plan to pedestrianise Academy Street.

Dozens of business owners and managers expressed their concerns about the scheme at a heated meeting at the Spectrum Centre this morning.

Last November, Inverness councillors narrowly voted in favour of banning private vehicles from accessing Academy Street, with the aim of reducing traffic in the city centre and making it more attractive for pedestrians and cyclists.

The controversial decision would mean only blue badge holders, public transport and people making deliveries can use the road.

However – earlier this month – a court ruled that the local authority’s consultation was “unlawful.”

And this week, an independent review appointed by Inverness BID said that the project’s value for money was “very poor” – and that the brief prepared by the council was “fundamentally flawed.”

Inverness businesses push for Academy Street consultation

At today’s meeting – attended by The Press and Journal – Inverness BID co-chair Craig Duncan highlighted the need for “a new consultation to find the right solution for Academy Street.”

He said he thinks restricting the main artery going through the city centre is “a step too far.”

Speaking after the conference, he said: “We hope we can start again with a new consultation and I’m assuming the council will do this after the judicial review.

“That’s all we’ve ever wanted – we’ve always said ‘why don’t we sit down and talk to find something that works for all parties’?”

Similarly, David Gladwin, owner of the Black Isle Bar and Hostel is not in favour of restricting traffic on Academy Street.

He told The P&J: “I’m surprised that this has gone this far without proper consultation with businesses.

“I’m not all together sure that they understand the time, money and risk involved in operating a business.

“Our business rates have trebled, costs are through the roof, and it’s us who are taking the risks and making the effort to create good quality employment and improving the city centre.

“We don’t feel we were properly consulted and it’s a shame it had to go through a judicial review.”

Meanwhile, Chris Kershaw, BID director and Eastgate Centre manager said: “I think, overall, change is a good thing, but we need the right plan for the city, and I feel like the present proposal is not the best for Inverness.

“However, that does not mean that we cannot all agree on a beneficial plan for the city.”

Independent review says Academy Street plans are ‘fundamentally flawed’

One of the main discussion points of today’s conference was the recent publication of an independent economic impact assessment review on the Academy Street scheme.

The report concluded that the brief prepared by the Highland Council was “fundamentally flawed.”

It states that the official benefit-cost ratio of 0.51 (£0.51 of benefit to society for every £1 spent) is indicative of “very poor value for money.”

However Tom Millard, associate director of AMION consulting – which led the review – said that the analysis undertaken by the council shows an “incomplete picture.”

He said: “There was a lot of missing information that needs to be evaluated.”

Mr Millard added that he has made 17 recommendations, adding that the most fundamental one is “the need for a clear separation of economic appraisal and value for money assessment.”

Academy Street plan could be as controversial as Aberdeen bus gates

Guest speaker Adrian Watson, CEO of Aberdeen Inspired – the Granite City’s BID – travelled to Inverness today to take part in the session.

He said the Academy Street project is “very similar” to the Aberdeen bus gates controversy.

He said: “We have lost half a million visitors because people cannot navigate through the bus gates.

“Businesses are facing real challenges as sales are down by 15-30%.”

He says businesses “need to be listened to.”

“The current Highland Council plans are a work in progress, and I think everybody agrees it needs to come back to the table,” he said.

“Nobody is denying we need to be more sustainable and greener but we’re talking about businesses livelihood here. They need to be heard to find a common path that will be in the interest of all.”

‘Pedestrianised Academy Street will be good for businesses’

Although many businesses are against the ban of private cars on Academy Street, there are some who think it could be beneficial for the city.

Graham Calley, general manager of the recently renovated Blackfriars restaurant, thinks pedestrianising Inverness main road is “a good idea.”

He said: “I want to see Academy Street pedestrianised, it’ll be good for businesses and tourism.”

However, he agrees that the council needs to listen to businesses.

“It’s a good idea, but there needs to be more consultation,” he concluded.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “The council has noted the judgement and will consider the best way forward at the meeting of the full council in September.”