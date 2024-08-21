Drivers warned over Kessock Bridge journeys as high winds hit Inverness

Traffic Scotland have urged drivers to ‘use caution’ when crossing Kessock Bridge due to high winds.

The warning was posted at 1.56pm today and urged motorists to be vigilant when making the trip across the bridge on the A9.

Traffic Scotland said: “Road users are advised to use caution crossing the A9 Kessock Bridge due to high winds currently affecting driving conditions.”

Kessock Bridge carries the A9 trunk road across the Beauly Firth in Inverness.

The P&J previously reported that the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the Highlands which will affect most of the region from 11am today until 8am on Thursday.

It said that the conditions would impact large parts of the Highlands, particularly along the west coast.

Between 75 and 100mm will fall in some areas with winds reaching up to 60mph around the islands.