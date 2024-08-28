Inverness planning: New nursery hopes to address childcare shortage, Fort George repairs and HMO plans ditched after raft of objections

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

The shortage of childcare across Scotland has been a growing problem, but one city firm is hoping to plug some of the gap at the site of a former care home.

Significant damage to the sea wall at Fort George – which could have put the famous military base at risk – will now be repaired.

And plans for an HMO on the outskirts of the city have been ditched after a raft of objections.

But first, here’s the latest with an Inverness brewery’s plans to build a new bar in the city centre.

Objections made to plans for new Dog Falls bar

Several objections have been made to Dog Falls Brewing Company’s plans for a new bar in the city centre.

Earlier this month, the Press and Journal revealed the company’s plans to open a new taproom in Queensgate.

The unit was previously Semi-chem, before it closed down last year.

News of the potential new bar has been warmly received on social media – but there are now nine objections to the plans.

Eight of those are from people who live nearby in Queensgate and seven of those are identically worded with a different name at the bottom.

The other objection has been raised by Cairn Housing Association.

A letter, signed by commercial manager Louise Cook, reads: “We own a property in the residential block above this unit and feel that the change of use will adversely affect our tenants and the other residents within this location.

“Unfortunately, public houses, by nature of their establishment increase noise and

disturbance within their locations.

‘A more suitable location’

“We are not in objection to supporting local business, however there are a number of

empty units within the city centre which are not neighboured by residential properties,

and as such hope this application can be reconsidered to a more suitable location.”

Dog Falls Brewing Company opened Inverness’s first brewery when it began working from Lotland Place in 2022.

Before that, it was running from a garage at the home of owners Bob and Louise Masson outside Inverness.

A statement in the planning papers about the firm’s plans said: “The concept revolves around experiencing fresh beer from Dog Falls and selected other breweries in a setting where locals and visitors alike can talk, laugh, and interact with each other rather than being distracted by loud music or entertainment.”

Sea wall repairs on the way to protect Fort George

Significant damage to a sea wall at Fort George will be repaired after the work was approved by Highland Council.

Historic Environment Scotland lodged plans last month to take immediate action to underpin part of the wall near the famous military base.

It had been breached during severe storms last autumn.

The damage is located in an area occupied by the Seaforth Highlanders’ dog cemetery.

A statement from HES said: “The proposed underpinning is intended to stabilise the historic wall, supporting the exposed bearing as beach levels continue to drop.

“Without immediate intervention, there is a significant risk of catastrophic collapse of the sea wall and considerable loss of historic fabric.”

The longer the wall is unsupported, the greater the chance of significant loss.

Much of the cultural significance of the wall is through its existence as a unified boundary for the fort.

The entire Fort George complex is A-listed, giving it special protection because it is a site of historic interest.

The plans have been granted listed building consent, meaning that work will now begin at pace to shore up the sea wall.

New nursery hopes to address Inverness childcare shortage

A new nursery could be about to open in Inverness, providing a much-needed boost to an in-demand service.

Wee Buttons Childcare has applied to open a new business at a former care home on Ballifeary Road.

The owner’s vision includes full and part-time childcare provision and holiday clubs for kids.

There will also be rooms available to rent out for businesses and groups, allowing them to offer classes or run toddler groups.

A statement in the papers said: “The recent expansion of areas like Ness Castle has created new housing developments but there is limited childcare available across the whole of Inverness.

“By establishing a nursery, I can help meet this demand and provide

parents with a trusted and reliable place to entrust the care of their children.”

The application is for a change of use of 7 Ballifeary Road.

It used to house the Elmgrove Care Home, which closed in 2020.

What else is happening?

A proposal for an HMO (house in multiple occupation) on the outskirts of Inverness has been withdrawn.

The Highland Homeless Trust lodged an application to use Westview House as “shared residential accommodation” for six people.

The property was listed for sale in 2023 at offers over £700,000.

Numerous objections were made. Most of them said that the rural location of the house was not an appropriate location for the plans.

On the edge of the city, a marquee will be put up at the popular North Gateway cafe.

The move will accommodate more seating at the site, which is located next to Daviot Wood.

The business has gone from strength to strength since it opened just off the A9 in 2022.

The building was once used as a tourist information centre but it had been vacant for years.

And finally in the Carse industrial estate, New Start Highland’s plans for a new link building have been approved.

The charity will also install solar panels and create a new bike hub after its proposal was given the green light by Highland Council.

