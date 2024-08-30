‘I visited re-opened Inverness KFC after health inspection shut it down – here’s what I found’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘I visited re-opened Inverness KFC after health inspection shut it down – here’s what I found’

Alberto Lejarraga grabbed lunch at the fried chicken spot following a visit by environmental health officers.

journalist Alberto Lejarraga and Inverness KFC
"The mini fillet was quite tasty." Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

As a journalist, you often sign up for a variety of weird and wonderful jobs.

But today was a first as I ventured down to Inverness KFC at Millburn Road to try their famous fried chicken, just two days after it was forced to close following a health inspection. 

Highland Council environmental health officials visited the fast-food restaurant on August 26 and identified “several matters requiring attention”.

Quick-moving KFC bosses took the decision to voluntarily close while the matters were addressed, and the council confirmed no further issues were flagged.

I thought the whole ordeal might put customers off – but as I stopped by the popular spot, dozens of customers were enjoying their lunch.

Darren was there with his mate Owen, who “likes” KFC.

Owen explained he was not worried about the closure.

“What the eyes don’t see, the heart doesn’t grieve,” he said.

An Italian family was enjoying lunch at Inverness KFC. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson

Meanwhile, an Italian family on a holiday in the Highlands said they stopped off because their kids were eager to try it for the very first time.

13-year-old Francesco “really liked” his meal.

After cycling all the way from town to Millburn Road, I was quite hungry myself and the aroma coming from the kitchen was appealing.

So I decided to give the food a shot.

Initially, I was going to grab a couple of small items, but then I remembered the company would pay (or at least that is what they told me) so I decided to go crazy.

I had four starters to try a bit of everything. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

I ordered sweet chilli deep chicken bits (£2.99), one mini fillet (£1.79), a small popcorn chicken (£1.99) and, of course, one piece of the original recipe chicken (£2.29).

My experience at Inverness KFC after health inspection closure

My order was ready in less than three minutes (I guess that is why they call it fast food) so I found a table next to one of the windows.

I started with the original recipe chicken, which I found quite tasty and crispy, maybe a little too crispy, as the breading was too thick and greasy for me.

The original recipe chicken was tasty but too greasy for my taste. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Hailing from Spain, I usually only cook with extra virgin olive oil, so my cholesterol levels were definitely higher after today.

But to quote Liz Truss – “I am not a quitter” – so I proceeded to gobble up the mini fillet.

This was maybe my favourite, as I thought it had a lovely texture and the seasoning of the breading was spot on.

On the other hand, I found the chicken popcorn rather bland, but they got better once dipped into the sweet chilli sauce.

It was really flavoury and the sauce was quite rich.

I also thought the portion size was pretty generous for the price.

I found the popcorns quite bland. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
The sweet chilli deep was quite nice. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Thoughts on Inverness KFC

Although the Inverness KFC is not usually my first-choice restaurant, it’s a decent place to grab a quick lunch without spending a lot of money.

The staff were very friendly and the food tasty (despite being a bit too greasy for my liking).

And kudos to KFC bosses for acting on health concerns so quickly.

I probably won’t be back – but it has nothing to do with the news this week. I just don’t think my arteries can handle it.

Information: 

Address: Millburn Rd, Inverness IV2 3TR

T: : 01463 382855

W:KFC Inverness – The Home of Fried Chicken 

Price: £10.85 for four starters and a 500ml water bottle.

Scores: 

Food: 3/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 2/5

