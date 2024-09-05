Meet the seven-year-old litter picker tidying up Inverness one black bag at a time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Meet the seven-year-old litter picker tidying up Inverness one black bag at a time

Oliver Legg has been taking out the rubbish in Milton of Leys all year - and wants more kids to join him.

By Stuart Findlay
OIiver Legg can often be spotted picking up litter in the Milton of Leys area of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
OIiver Legg can often be spotted picking up litter in the Milton of Leys area of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He’s only seven years old – but we could all learn a lot from Oliver Legg.

Armed with a black bag and a litter picker, the primary four pupil is determined to clean up Inverness one crisp packet at a time.

Every Saturday he joins next-door neighbour Alister Bowie – and Alister’s dog Hetty – for a wander around Milton of Leys.

Oliver Legg has been tidying up Milton of Leys one black bag at a time. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

By the time they’re back home, the area looks a little bit nicer than it did when they started.

“I don’t like litter,” said Oliver. “I see people throwing it into the bushes or over the fence at school and I don’t think it’s good.

“My neighbour Alister started the idea, he has a litter picker. I thought ‘we have black bags and you have the picker, we could go together’.”

‘He’s always been very thoughtful’

Oliver moved to the Highlands two years ago with his mum and dad.

At their old house in Dorset, the nearest park was “ages away”.

Now there are loads of kids to play with on his street and lots of green spaces nearby to play in.

The only problem is they can sometimes be full of rubbish – but he’s tackling that problem one Saturday at a time.

And Oliver wants more kids to join him.

There have been campaigns to start litter picking at his school, Milton of Leys Primary, but Oliver said the previous one only lasted for three weeks.

Litter is commonly cited as a frustration of people in Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “I like doing it [litter picking]. It makes me feel good.

“Sometimes people stop and say it’s good that we’re picking up the litter.”

Oliver’s good deeds have earned him some shout-outs on social media.

And his grateful neighbours have been known to drop off a treat or two to say thanks for his hard work.

Oliver’s mum, Francesca Lambert, said the family’s move north has been a factor in his regular outings.

She said: “He really enjoys it. I was a bit shocked at first, I never imagined him doing something like this.

“But he’s had so much more freedom since we moved up here and our neighbours are great for taking him out every Saturday morning.”

Dad James Legg added: “Not many kids his age want to go out and do that most Saturdays.

“He’s always been a very thoughtful child.”

Two-thirds of Scots cite litter as a problem in their area

Most of us hate the sight of litter.

A recent survey from Keep Scotland Beautiful found that 87% of people think that it’s a problem in Scotland.

And 67% said it’s a problem in their own local area.

With yet more budget cuts for councils on the horizon, it’s highly unlikely that local authorities will be stepping up to plug the gap anytime soon.

Beyond our local councils, everyone also has an individual responsibility to pick up after themselves.

It certainly should not fall to a seven-year-old schoolboy to plug that gap.

But while it remains a problem without a solution, we really could use a few more kids like Oliver.

Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans said Oliver is setting a great example. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans said he was pleased to hear about the “phenomenal” contribution Oliver has been making to his local area.

“What a great example that young man is setting,” he said. “It’s a fantastic thing for a seven-year-old to do.

“It’s a great example to everyone in society about how they should think about where they live.

“For someone to have such a mature and responsible attitude at that age, it’s outstanding.”

More from Inverness

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jessiman guilty of voyeurism and public indecency Picture shows; Andrew Jessiman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024
Ex-youth worker avoids jail after voyeurism and public indecency convictions
Luke Davidson has his work cut out juggling sporting success and his faith, but he wouldn't have it any other way. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Talented Aberdeen runner on the brink of elite success... despite never competing on the…
Elmgrove Care Home
Squatter damaged empty Inverness care home he had given as bail address
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bain guilty of threatening behaviour against neighbours family again Picture shows; Donald Bain Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by Design Team DCT Date; Unknown
Ex-policeman made threat to kill Highland grandmother as she worked in garden
Inverness hoteliers say occupancy levels are down on last year
Is spending the night in Inverness too expensive? Hoteliers say no - but voice…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hiddleston, Less and Kerman admitted drug dealing charges Picture shows; Mark Hiddleston, Steven Lees, Corey Kerman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2024
Trio admit drug dealing after raid finds cocaine, heroin and cash-stuffed trainers
White Ironworks building
Should new music venue be on the cards for Inverness? Locals call to replace…
Mairi Mtui gtr the idea for the Drawing Room while working as a teacher in Edinburgh. Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'There is something special about buying from a local shopkeeper': Meet the woman behind…
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Inverness murderer lobbed pool balls during tantrum that locked down prison
Ember Kafe and owner Azhar Khan
Techno music, all-day cereal and free coffee competitions: Ember Kafe to open in Inverness…

Conversation