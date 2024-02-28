Highland Council budget: What to expect as the local authority prepares to cut £66m from its latest annual plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council budget: What to expect as the local authority prepares to cut £66m from its latest annual plan

Councillors will debate this year's budget proposals on Thursday.

The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council's budget plans affect services across the board. Image: DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

A question mark remains over Highland Council’s long-term viability as the local authority prepares to cut £66m from its budget.

Councillors will meet in Inverness on Thursday to agree proposals to balance its £602m annual plan.

The papers for the meeting make grim reading.

There are repeated mentions of the dire financial situation that councils are facing across the country.

After years of budget black holes and forecasts of financial Armageddon, it comes as no surprise.

There is some light for households as council tax is likely to be frozen for 2024-25.

But on the whole, we’re being warned to buckle up for another bumpy year.

Financial challenge ‘has not altered’

A year has passed since the council’s former chief financial officer Ed Foster issued a stark warning about its future financial sustainability.

He said: “The council, in its current form and model of service delivery, is not financially sustainable over the medium-term.”

This year’s budget paper makes reference to that bold statement.

The bad news is that the landscape hasn’t dramatically changed.

The council’s new head of corporate finance, Brian Porter, said: “The underlying risk and challenge that faces the council, and led to that statement, has not altered.

Highland Council’s headquarters in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“The council remains in a still relatively high inflation and interest rate
environment.

“Costs of service delivery are increasing, as are demands for services in
many areas, and community expectations.”

The situation is undoubtedly bleak, but there does appear to be some optimism in Mr Porter’s final assessment of the situation.

He said: “Previous decisions by the council relating to the capital programme and bringing that to a level that the council considered affordable, prudent and sustainable, is a significant factor and a clear and positive decision to improve ongoing financial sustainability of the council.

“It is [my] view that the council is therefore making important and positive steps towards improving its medium to long-term financial sustainability.”

What are some of the savings?

The situation is summed up at the head of a list of potential savings.

A statement reads: “Highland Council has made more than £190m in savings in the past 11 years – an average of £17m per annum.

“But in light of the available budget, we have to do even more.”

The council’s budget has been divided into four themes.

It calls the first “developing its current operating model”.

What this essentially means is cutting back what’s currently being offered.

Using AI to automate processes could save the council £1.6m. Image: Shutterstock

Among its proposed savings are £7m from redesigning its adult social care model.

The papers claim that the public “will benefit from more person-centred approaches” but the details are sparse.

Using AI to automate some processes will save £1.6m in 2023-24 while what the council calls “modernisation of cleaning services” will save £41,000 in 2024-25.

Effectively, that means more robotic vacuums keeping our schools tidy.

Permits for garden waste bins will also be going up – but only by 2.5%.

Bringing in more cash

As well as cutting back on the services it currently offers, the council says it needs to find new ways to generate income as a way to keep things running.

Around £600,000 will be raised by increasing the minimum parking charge from £2 to £3.

There will also be a voluntary motorhome passport scheme which the council hopes will raise £1.5m.

Campervans on the road near Durness.
The NC500 brings tourists including motorhomes and campervans to the Highlands which can lead to traffic problems along the route. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

This would involve some of the 200,000 motorhome users contributing £40 towards the upkeep of the region’s roads and amenities.

But to reach the budgeted amount, around one-fifth of those users would have to stump up.

Whether this turns out to be a stroke of genius or a pie-in-the-sky dream will have become clear by the end of the tourist season.

Highland councillors will debate the proposals on Thursday.

Its final budget must be set before March 11.

