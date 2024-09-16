Academy Street survey: Inverness businesses brand proposals ‘unworkable and catastrophic’

Inverness city centre businesses want a reset on the controversial plans for Academy Street.

The Press and Journal conducted a survey with Inverness BID to ask what should happen after Highland Council’s decision to appeal a recent court ruling which branded its consultation unlawful.

The results show a majority wants the council to go back to the drawing board.

If you haven’t seen it already, our main story is in the links at the bottom of the page, along with an analysis of what it all means.

The survey asked four questions and the 90 businesses who responded answered them – sometimes in unexpected ways.

Some of their comments and ideas are below – all anonymous.

‘Unworkable and catastrophic to retail’

Our first question covered whether the council current plan – to remove through traffic – was worth more discussion.

The reactions were strong.

One business said: “The current proposal in practice would be unworkable and catastrophic to retail and hospitality.”

Another worried about how nearby areas would cope.

They added: “The knock-on effects of this will drive foot fall and customers away from the city centre. The diverted traffic through Crown is not safe.

“Those roads are small enough as it is, as well as having a school and church.

“There can’t be more added traffic to that area.”

Others used even stronger language.

One said: “Move on, it’s been opposed by so many people and businesses, it’s quite obviously not right for the city.”

They called for a better plan that involved improving bus schedules, park and rides and car parking.

And one last commenter summed up what many people seem to feel.

They said: “The plans they are ramming ahead with are the problem. The impact assessments show it is a terrible idea.

“These proposals are dead in the water.”

‘Stop flogging a dead horse’

Our second question asked whether businesses wanted the council to go back to the drawing board.

Again the response was overwhelmingly yes.

One respondent said it was “the only sensible thing to do.

They added: “The council needs to stop flogging a dead horse.”

Another said: “Inverness is a very small city. Closing the only cross centre arterial route will by default create havoc elsewhere in the city.”

‘It’s an eyesore’

We also asked if businesses wanted the council to just leave Academy Street as it is.

Interestingly, there was acknowledgment that something needed to change.

One said: “There definitely can be improvements made to Academy Street, but this isn’t the right choice.”

There were stronger comments, too, with one participant offering some suggestions that might help.

They said: “Academy Street is an eyesore, plus quite dangerous with these stupid bollards still in place. We need to get all shop fronts cleaned up, resurface the roads and move the taxi stand to the bus station.”

‘Hare-brained scheme’

Lastly, we asked if people wanted an inquiry or review into what had happened so far.

One said: “Yes, as a lot of tax-payers money would have been wasted on this hare-brained scheme.”

Another branded it “a total mess“, adding: “This can’t be repeated.”

One weighed in: “It’s been extremely stressful and time-consuming for us to have to fight the council. This is no way to treat people or businesses.”

Someone else agreed: “The unwillingness of the council to listen to the people, business and professionals, is shocking. Why were they not willing to listen to businesses who may face closure?

“Our livelihood is at stake. We’re not dispensable. Our businesses are key to a thriving city centre and provide jobs and income for the community.”

