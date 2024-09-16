Academy Street survey: Businesses overwhelmingly reject controversial traffic plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Academy Street survey: Businesses overwhelmingly reject controversial traffic plan

A massive 90 businesses responded to our exclusive questionnaire.

The survey was done by the P&J with Inverness BID
By John Ross

A huge majority of city centre businesses are calling for the controversial Academy Street traffic plans to go back to the drawing board.

Highland Council wants to make dramatic changes to the city’s main thoroughfare – but the proposals have caused controversy.

Their favoured plan is to stop through traffic and add bus lanes to sections of the street.

The debate over the plans ended up in court when the owners of the Eastgate Centre went head-to-head with the council – and won.

So far, surveys into the Academy Street debacle have shown a split.

We decided to go straight to the horse’s mouth and ask businesses on Academy Street itself and surroundings roads what they thought.

90 of them responded.

Many businesses want to scrap the Academy Street plans. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

We learned:

Most businesses are against the plans in their current form

Dozens of them – a small majority – want Academy Street to stay exactly as it is

Many are calling for a public review of the council’s actions so far

Business owners are tired of arguing about the plans

Academy Street survey: The results

With the help of Inverness BID, we came up with four questions for their members.

We asked whether they wanted to continue with the current plan, consider other options – or just leave Academy Street as it is.

We also asked whether they would be in favour of a review of what has happened so far.

Here is how they responded:

How did we get here?

Highland Council set out to reduce traffic in the city centre and make it more attractive for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Plans include stopping through traffic in Academy Street and adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate.

A meeting of the council’s Inverness city committee on August 28 2023 approved the plans by 12 votes to 10.

This was later backed by 35-33 votes at a full council meeting on September 14.

But it didn’t go down well. The owners of the Eastgate Centre sought a judicial review of the council’s decisions on both dates.

Lord Sandison ruled in their favour, saying there had been an unlawful consultation.

The council is appealing the ruling and is considering its future options.

It is due to discuss the issue at a meeting on September 19.

Through traffic would be stopped in Academy Street under current plans. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What did the businesses say?

Read our separate piece (linked at the bottom of the article) to see what individual businesses think about the proposals.

Speaking on behalf of them all, Inverness BID also made its feelings clear.

A spokesperson said: “The P&J survey has found that the majority of business respondents would like the Highland Council to abandon any further progression of the current proposal on September 19.

“This is not surprising given that the plan was independently deemed to offer ‘poor value for money’.

“The economic impact assessment brief and approach was found to be ‘fundamentally flawed’.

“Any judicial review appeal will not remedy these defects, so no further public money or resource should be wasted.”

The council wants to make the city centre more attractive to walk and wheel.

The board added: “Seven in 10 businesses surveyed have also called for an independent public review or inquiry.

“This is presumably to assess how and why things went so wrong which, if undertaken, could offer recommendations for moving forward.”

The spokesperson added that it was time to “draw a line” and bring everyone together in “a genuinely inclusive and collaborative way”.

A council spokeswoman said “The council is considering its position and it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”

More on our Academy Street survey

Academy Street survey: Inverness businesses think the current plans are ‘unworkable and catastrophic’

After two years of bickering, the Academy Street debate has left us dizzy

