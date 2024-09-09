Officials start ball rolling on Edinburgh-style clampdown on short-term lets in Inverness

Plans to control the number of short-term lets in Inverness and other parts of the Highlands are to be examined by councillors.

Highland Council is poised to discuss options for control zones that would limit the number of short-term let (STL) properties.

This could lead to a pan-Highland control area or individual areas, with Inverness councillors already expressing interest in the idea.

Control area operates in Badenoch and Strathspey

The number of STLs has grown in recent years, leading to claims that it has added to housing shortage problems.

Using available accommodation for Airbnb-style self-catering puts many homes out of the reach of those hoping to live and work in the area.

It is also felt it has contributed to a drop in hotel occupancy in Inverness.

The City of Edinburgh Council designated the entire city as a short-term let (STL) control area on September 5, 2022.

Closer to home, a Badenoch and Strathspey STL control area came into force on March 4 this year.

It means planning permission is required before a house in which the owner doesn’t live is rented out for short-term let.

Local councillors sought change due to the large number of properties in the area being bought as second homes, or to rent out as holiday homes.

Last year it was estimated there were at least 10,000 STL operators in the region.

An unbalanced marketplace

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “Anecdotally, the control area in Badenoch and Strathspey is having a major impact on the housing market.

“There are many areas of the Highlands which have said they would like to consider something the same.

“It will be up to members to decide locally whether they wanted their area to be part of a control area.

“The whole idea is to produce more houses that people live in rather for short term let.

“We need short term lets in tourist areas, but what we had was an unbalanced marketplace where the amount of STLs was increasing and increasing.

“You were getting to the stage where you had pubs and restaurants that weren’t opened for two nights of the week because people couldn’t find anywhere to stay.

He added: “The advantage Inverness has is the much bigger housing market.

“You have to have far more short term lets to make the market collapse the way it did in some parts of Badenoch and Strathspey.”

City leader Ian Brown said: “I’m not hearing of people who can’t get a house because it’s going for a short term let or Airbnb.

“I’m not saying it doesn’t happen, and we’ll need to keep an eye on it.”

But he said STLs can cause parking issues in areas like the Crown due to more than one person occupying houses.

How many STLs are in Inverness?

Council estimates show the extent of all types of short term lets in Inverness.

These include:

Home sharing – using all or part of a home for STLs while you are there.

Home letting – using a home for STLs when you’re absent.

Secondary letting – letting property where you do not normally live.

In the council wards Inverness West, Central, Ness-side and Millburn, there are 818 STLs out of 22,333 council tax properties (4%).

Including Culloden and Ardersier the number is 881 (28,067 council tax properties)

Adding Inverness South the number is 1,017 (35,511) – 3%

Including Aird and Loch Ness the number is 1,707 (41,633) = 4%

For secondary letting units only, there are 616 out of 22,333 homes (3%) in Inverness West, Central, Ness-side and Millburn wards.

This rises to 659 (28,067) – 2% by including Culloden and Ardersier.

Including Inverness South, the number rises to 766 (35,511) – 2 %.

By adding Aird and Loch Ness it increases to 1,310 (41,633) – 3%

Last year, a new app was created to make it easier for residents in the Highlands to object to short-term lets in their area.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.