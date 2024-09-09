Officials start ball rolling on Edinburgh-style clampdown on short-term lets in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Officials start ball rolling on Edinburgh-style clampdown on short-term lets in Inverness

The city - and possibly the whole Highlands - could be among the locations following the Badenoch and Strathspey lead.

By John Ross
The council is to consider options for short-term letting control areas. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
The council is to consider options for short-term letting control areas. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.

Plans to control the number of short-term lets in Inverness and other parts of the Highlands are to be examined by councillors.

Highland Council is poised to discuss options for control zones that would limit the number of short-term let (STL) properties.

This could lead to a pan-Highland control area or individual areas, with Inverness councillors already expressing interest in the idea.

Control area operates in Badenoch and Strathspey

The number of STLs has grown in recent years, leading to claims that it has added to housing shortage problems.

Using available accommodation for Airbnb-style self-catering puts many homes out of the reach of those hoping to live and work in the area.

It is also felt it has contributed to a drop in hotel occupancy in Inverness.

The City of Edinburgh Council designated the entire city as a short-term let (STL) control area on September 5, 2022.

Closer to home, a Badenoch and Strathspey STL control area came into force on March 4 this year.

Could a control area be considered for Inverness? Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It means planning permission is required before a house in which the owner doesn’t live is rented out for short-term let.

Local councillors sought change due to the large number of properties in the area being bought as second homes, or to rent out as holiday homes.

Last year it was estimated there were at least 10,000 STL operators in the region.

An unbalanced marketplace

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “Anecdotally, the control area in Badenoch and Strathspey is having a major impact on the housing market.

“There are many areas of the Highlands which have said they would like to consider something the same.

“It will be up to members to decide locally whether they wanted their area to be part of a control area.

“The whole idea is to produce more houses that people live in rather for short term let.

“We need short term lets in tourist areas, but what we had was an unbalanced marketplace where the amount of STLs was increasing and increasing.

“You were getting to the stage where you had pubs and restaurants that weren’t opened for two nights of the week because people couldn’t find anywhere to stay.

Housing pressure in places like Aviemore led to a STL control area in Badenoch and Strathspey

He added: “The advantage Inverness has is the much bigger housing market.

“You have to have far more short term lets to make the market collapse the way it did in some parts of Badenoch and Strathspey.”

City leader Ian Brown said: “I’m not hearing of people who can’t get a house because it’s going for a short term let or Airbnb.

“I’m not saying it doesn’t happen, and we’ll need to keep an eye on it.”

But he said STLs can cause parking issues in areas like the Crown due to more than one person occupying houses.

How many STLs are in Inverness?

Council estimates show the extent of all types of short term lets in Inverness.

These include:

  • Home sharing – using all or part of a home for STLs while you are there.
  • Home letting – using a home for STLs when you’re absent.
  • Secondary letting – letting property where you do not normally live.

In the council wards Inverness West, Central, Ness-side and Millburn, there are 818 STLs out of 22,333 council tax properties (4%).

Including Culloden and Ardersier the number is 881 (28,067 council tax properties)

Adding Inverness South the number is 1,017 (35,511) – 3%

Including Aird and Loch Ness the number is 1,707 (41,633) = 4%

Bill Lobban says a control area is having a major impact in Badenoch and Strathspey

For secondary letting units only, there are 616 out of 22,333 homes (3%) in Inverness West, Central, Ness-side and Millburn wards.

This rises to 659 (28,067) – 2% by including Culloden and Ardersier.

Including Inverness South, the number rises to 766 (35,511) – 2 %.

By adding Aird and Loch Ness it increases to 1,310 (41,633) – 3%

Last year, a new app was created to make it easier for residents in the Highlands to object to short-term lets in their area.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Police tape erected at The Gathering Place in Inverness.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' sexual assault of teenager near River Ness
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
A general view of Inverness in colour with a brown NC500 road sign and pound signs
Analysis: What does the NC500 do for Inverness?
Karen Gillan with a baby bump.
Pregnant Inverness actress Karen Gillan reveals baby bump at Toronto Film Festival
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Potter jailed for assaulting partner and taking her car while drunk Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Stephen Potter. N/A. Supplied by DCT / Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail for man who assaulted partner then stole her car while drunk
Kessock Bridge.
Kessock Bridge reopened northbound after police and search teams attend incident
'Boy racers' Callum Fraser and Colin Maclennan appeared at Inverness Justice Centre.
Child rapist's sexual offending stretched back to late 1970s
An artist impression of what housing on the prison site could look like
Affordable and private housing could be on the cards for Inverness prison site
Maciej Gorczewski outside Inverness Sheriff Court.
Careless Mercedes driver caused crash that left man seriously injured

Conversation