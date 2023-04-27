Badenoch and Strathspey’s short-term let restrictions could start in June after local housing stock reaches ‘crisis point’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Badenoch and Strathspey’s short-term let restrictions could start in June after local housing stock reaches ‘crisis point’

The area will be only the second in Scotland to introduce the measure.

By Stuart Findlay
Second homes and holiday properties are extremely common in Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Second homes and holiday properties are extremely common in Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A fresh plan to tackle a growing housing crisis in the Cairngorms could be up and running within eight weeks.

Highland Council will establish a short-term let control area in Badenoch and Strathspey later this year.

It will become only the second local authority in Scotland to do so. Edinburgh City Council created one across its entire area last year.

Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee will discuss the next step of implementing the plan at a meeting on May 4.

If councillors agree, it could come into force as early as June 18.

But they also have the option of deferring it until October, once the holiday season has ended.

Why is this happening?

Local councillors led the charge for change because of the large number of properties in the area being bought as second homes, or with the intention of being rented out as holiday homes.

Former councillor Pippa Hadley said in 2021: “This is not a situation we can continue to exist within.

“We need change. And change that is strong enough to protect our future generations and their capacity to live in the communities they have been raised in.”

The worries focused on the rising number of properties for use as Airbnbs and “party houses” in the area.

Airbnb has changed the holiday rental landscape. Photo: Shutterstock.

That has been causing a barrier to young people trying to climb onto the property ladder.

The new legislation would allow for greater scrutiny in the change of use of properties.

Under the proposal, all houses and flats within the area used for secondary letting would be required to obtain planning approval to continue to be used as a short-term let.

The volume of these type of lets has previously caused concern. The issue has been raised in places like Aviemore, Grantown, Newtonmore, Laggan, Kingussie, Boat of Garten and Kincraig.

A six-week consultation about the plan was held in early 2021.

That process brought up some pushback, but the Cairngorms National Park Authority has backed the change.

Change is only one part of tackling the problem

One of the comments in the consultation was a concern that the short-term let control area would not actually prevent second homes.

A council officer responded: “This is only one tool with which to help support the full-time occupancy housing market.

“Whilst the short-term let control area will not prevent second homes, other forms of regulation are anticipated to deal with the second homes market.”

Another said that short-term lets bring money into the area and are a major employer locally.

The Cairngorms is a popular area with holidaymakers.

The officer responded: “The advantages and disadvantages of these properties are wider than just the income they generate.

“The proposed policy is considered to establishes a balanced approach to
the issues.”

In its information sessions about the plans, Highland Council reiterated that it is not a ban on short-term lets.

Instead, it’s about letting communities have their say through the planning process.

