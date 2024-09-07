Pregnant Karen Gillan reveals baby bump at Toronto Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Pregnant Karen Gillan reveals baby bump at Toronto Film Festival

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress was promoting her new film The Life of Chuck.

By Louise Glen
Karen Gillan with a baby bump.
Karen Gillan arrives on the red carpet ahead of the film The Life of Chuck, during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Friday. Image: Canadian Press/Shutterstock .

Inverness-born actress Karen Gillan showed off her baby bump at The Life of Chuck premiere in Toronto, Canada last night.

It was a great surprise for fans, and it is understood Ms Gillan, 36, is expecting her first child with comedian Nick Kocher.

The couple wed at Toward Castle, near Dunoon in Argyll in May 2022.

Ms Gillan looked radiant in a short yellow dress with a cape, at the Toronto International Film Festival last night.

She laughed and joked with fans, and looked very proud to be showing off her baby bump.

Ms Gillan has yet to announce her news to her 8 million Instagram followers. The couple have not revealed the gender of their baby.

Karen Gillan with a baby bump.
Karen Gillan showed off her baby bump on the red carpet. Image: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock.

The Life of Chuck is a 2024 American drama film written and directed by Mike Flanagan.

It is an adaptation of the Stephen King novella published in the 2020 collection If It Bleeds.

Tom Hiddleston plays Charles “Chuck” Krantz, and the film co-stars Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ms Gillan, and Jacob Tremblay.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last night.

Who is Chuck?

King paints a dystopian picture of the inevitable decay and an untimely unravelling of society in the Life of Chuck.

Karen Gillan with a baby bump.
Karen Gillan laughed and joked with fans on the red carpet. Image: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock.

Chuck is a 39-year-old accountant whose picture is eerily everywhere on Earth.

Although everything appears to be breaking down, society continues, people still work, go to school, teach, and carry on with life.

But the internet is dying and no one is really sure why.

While his photo might be everyone – no one knows Chuck.

Karen Gillan on the red carpet in Toronto.
Karen Gillan took selfies with fans. Image: Canadian Press/Shutterstock.

They don’t know why he is so important, or why his image is on billboards and Netflix error messages, and even in random home windows.

Chuck’s story is told backwards, from the time of his death leading back to his childhood.

Conversation