Pregnant Karen Gillan reveals baby bump at Toronto Film Festival

Inverness-born actress Karen Gillan showed off her baby bump at The Life of Chuck premiere in Toronto, Canada last night.

It was a great surprise for fans, and it is understood Ms Gillan, 36, is expecting her first child with comedian Nick Kocher.

The couple wed at Toward Castle, near Dunoon in Argyll in May 2022.

Ms Gillan looked radiant in a short yellow dress with a cape, at the Toronto International Film Festival last night.

She laughed and joked with fans, and looked very proud to be showing off her baby bump.

Ms Gillan has yet to announce her news to her 8 million Instagram followers. The couple have not revealed the gender of their baby.

The Life of Chuck is a 2024 American drama film written and directed by Mike Flanagan.

It is an adaptation of the Stephen King novella published in the 2020 collection If It Bleeds.

Tom Hiddleston plays Charles “Chuck” Krantz, and the film co-stars Mark Hamill, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ms Gillan, and Jacob Tremblay.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last night.

Who is Chuck?

King paints a dystopian picture of the inevitable decay and an untimely unravelling of society in the Life of Chuck.

Chuck is a 39-year-old accountant whose picture is eerily everywhere on Earth.

Although everything appears to be breaking down, society continues, people still work, go to school, teach, and carry on with life.

But the internet is dying and no one is really sure why.

While his photo might be everyone – no one knows Chuck.

They don’t know why he is so important, or why his image is on billboards and Netflix error messages, and even in random home windows.

Chuck’s story is told backwards, from the time of his death leading back to his childhood.