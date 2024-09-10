Scott Begbie: I love Inverness but hotel prices are simply too high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: I love Inverness but hotel prices are simply too high

"I can lose hours in Leaky’s, we love strolling along the Ness Island Walk and we are no strangers to Johnny Foxes."

Post Thumbnail
By Scott Begbie

So, Inverness hoteliers say spending the night in the Highland capital is not too expensive, do they? Well, they’re wrong.

And I have empirical evidence for that bold assertion… because I’m one of the 9,500 bookings that have vanished in the past year. Actually, I make up two or three of the ‘no thanks’ brigade.

Normally over the course of a year, Mrs B and I will head for Inverness at least twice.

We love the city, delighted at the many and varied attractions it offers from a fine feed at the Mustard Seed to chilling on a summer’s evening at Eden Court’s frequently sublime Under Canvas events.

I can lose hours in Leaky’s, we love strolling along the Ness Island Walk and we are no strangers to Johnny Foxes.

I’ve spent many a night in Johnny Foxes. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT

Some of our most memorable weekends have been spent in the warm embrace of the good people of Inverness and its myriad attractions.

But it’s been a good while since we indulged in our wee love affair with Inversnecky for one simple and very valid reason. The hotel prices are too high.

Back in the day we’d think nothing of slinging £70 or £80 for a room but now you’re lucky if you see anything for under £120 or even £250. Eh, no thanks.

And I hear the argument about supply and demand and the cheap winter rooms. I would very much like to see those deals, actually. Especially the £60 or £70 mark that we are told are out there. I must have been off the internet the day those were up.

The market isn’t meeting the demand

Yes, I feel the pain of the hoteliers trying to make ends meet in a tough market, but if people feel they are being priced out of a night in hotel – and I’m one of them – then the market isn’t meeting the demand.

It is, of course, not just Inverness that sees eye-watering hotel prices. I have bumped my gums about this in the past – including questioning why it seems to be a Scottish problem.

Under Canvas festival photo
The sublime Under Canvas events are perfect on a summer’s evening. Image: Eden Court

Newcastle isn’t smacking you with prices that would go a long way to a Caribbean cruise the way Glasgow and Edinburgh do. So why do Scottish hotels feel the need to squeeze until the pips squeak and make our own country unaffordable for short breaks?

(On the subject of supply and demand, have you checked Edinburgh prices for the days of the Oasis concert. I double dare you to find a room under £600 that would normally skim a hundred quid. That’s not supply and demand. That’s naked profiteering and utterly shameful.)

But back to the matter in hand and our friends in Inverness.

Here’s a city that has seen hotel bookings drop off a cliff by more than 9,500 in the past year.

And here’s a big fan and wannabe frequent visitor to the city saying it’s because I find the room prices are simply too high.

Is that really a hard circle to square?

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

