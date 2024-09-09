Man charged in connection with ‘serious’ sexual assault of teenager near River Ness

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in Inverness.

Police corned off the city’s Gathering Place – also commonly known as Pier Ness Viewpoint – on Sunday following reports a teenager had been assaulted in the area.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, on the banks of the River Ness.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a section of the concrete structure covered by a white sheet as police stood guard at the local beauty spot.

Man charged in connection with Inverness incident

This morning, police have confirmed a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a teenager near the River Ness in Inverness on the evening of Saturday, September 7.

“He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, September, 9.”