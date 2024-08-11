New life for former Forres Ladbrokes and next steps for staff accommodation for Seafield Arms Hotel

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week, the cost to build accommodation for staff at Seafield Arms Hotel has been revealed.

Plans for new signage and work at closed Ladbrokes in Forres were approved signalling a fresh purpose for the vacant property.

And a new building will be erected at Gordonstoun School.

But first, we look at the new signage proposed at an Elgin High Street jewellery store.

SUBMITTED: Signage for Elgin High Street business

Jewelers H Samuel has been a notable name on Elgin’s High Street for years.

According to planning documents, since March 1964 the parent company Signet has occupied the ground floor of B-listed building at 128 High Street.

Now the firm wants to replace the current signage with new aluminium panels with externally illuminated acrylic lettering.

The signage proportions are the same as the existing one.

Gee Tee Signs is representing Signet Jewellers in the application.

SUBMITTED: Accommodation for popular Cullen hotel staff

Last month, we reported on approved plans to build a two-storey building to house two self contained one-bed flats to the southwest of The Square in Cullen.

The flats will be used for some of Seafield Arms Hotel’s staff.

Also, an existing garage and outbuildings will be removed to make way for the building.

These flats will bring footfall and offer easy access to goods and services for residents.

It will provide a sustainable form of living.

Colin Thompson is representing the hotel.

Now a building warrant has revealed the development could cost around £200,000.

History of the Seafield Arms Hotel

In 1822, the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen was built.

It was designed by the local architect William Robertson.

In the past, the building was renowned as a popular coaching inn until it shut down.

In 2014, businessman Charles Milne purchased the hotel for around £250,000 with the vision to transform the A-listed building into a boutique hotel.

Around two years later, the proposals to breathe new life into the hotel were approved.

The hotel had lain empty since 2011.

In 2019, the hotel reopened after a major refurbishment.

Since then, it has been successful and more than £3m of investment has been ploughed into the hotel.

APPROVED: New building at Gordonstoun School

A private school with strong links to the royal family has been given planning permission to build a coastguard building.

The new building at Gordonstoun School will include a briefing room, office, changing room and toilet.

This school is named after the 150-acre estate owned by Sir Robert Gordon in the 17th century; the school now uses this estate as its campus.

It is located in Duffus to the northwest of Elgin.

Wittets Architects is representing the school in the plans.

According to a building warrant, construction could cost around £225,000.

It is still awaiting approval from building standard officers.

Royal and celebrity connections

Generations of British royalty were educated at Gordonstoun, including Prince Philip and his son King Charles.

For years, there has been speculation about King Charles’s experience at the Moray school. He famously referred to it as “Colditz in kilts”.

Rock musician David Bowie sent his son Duncan Jones to Gordonstoun, and Jason Connery, son of actor Sir Sean Connery, also attended.

APPROVED: New life for former Forres Ladbrokes

New life will be given to a closed Ladbrokes at 82 High Street in Forres.

In June, we revealed the former bookies, Scotstone Limited’s Louisa Carter wanted to put a sign above the shop and replace the existing door with like for like timber frame and glass panelling.

Also, it emerged a kilt shop called MacKenzie of Forres will open up in the empty town centre unit.

Meanwhile, the local authority previously said a change of use application isn’t required.

Now listed building consent has been granted for the work by planning chiefs.

Closure due to online gambling boom

Entain, who own both Ladbrokes and Coral, previously said that customers betting through its smartphone apps and websites were up 50% as users shifted online during the pandemic.

It led to many store closures across the UK including the Forres and Lossiemouth which could be transformed into a cafe in the near future.

