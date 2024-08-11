New life for former Forres Ladbrokes and next steps for staff accommodation for Seafield Arms Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New life for former Forres Ladbrokes and next steps for staff accommodation for Seafield Arms Hotel

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Building pictured when it was home to Forres Ladbrokes.
Building pictured when it was home to Forres Ladbrokes.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy the latest planning round-up which is packed with interesting proposals.

This week, the cost to build accommodation for staff at Seafield Arms Hotel has been revealed.

Plans for new signage and work at closed Ladbrokes in Forres were approved signalling a fresh purpose for the vacant property.

And a new building will be erected at Gordonstoun School.

But first, we look at the new signage proposed at an Elgin High Street jewellery store.

SUBMITTED: Signage for Elgin High Street business

H Samuel. Image: Google Maps

Jewelers H Samuel has been a notable name on Elgin’s High Street for years.

According to planning documents, since March 1964 the parent company Signet has occupied the ground floor of  B-listed building at 128 High Street.

Now the firm wants to replace the current signage with new aluminium panels with externally illuminated acrylic lettering.

The signage proportions are the same as the existing one.

Gee Tee Signs is representing Signet Jewellers in the application.

New signage proposed.

SUBMITTED: Accommodation for popular Cullen hotel staff

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Last month, we reported on approved plans to build a two-storey building to house two self contained one-bed flats to the southwest of The Square in Cullen.

The flats will be used for some of Seafield Arms Hotel’s staff.

Also, an existing garage and outbuildings will be removed to make way for the building.

 

Drawing impressions for flats.

These flats will bring footfall and offer easy access to goods and services for residents.

It will provide a sustainable form of living.

Colin Thompson is representing the hotel.

Now a building warrant has revealed the development could cost around £200,000.

History of the Seafield Arms Hotel

The Seafield Arms Hotel is an iconic building in Cullen.

In 1822, the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen was built.

It was designed by the local architect William Robertson.

In the past, the building was renowned as a popular coaching inn until it shut down.

In 2014, businessman Charles Milne purchased the hotel for around £250,000 with the vision to transform the A-listed building into a boutique hotel.

Around two years later, the proposals to breathe new life into the hotel were approved.

The hotel had lain empty since 2011.

In 2016, our coverage of the vision to breathe new life into the Seafield Arms Hotel. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

In 2019, the hotel reopened after a major refurbishment.

Since then, it has been successful and more than £3m of investment has been ploughed into the hotel.

The hotel reopened in 2019 after major refurbishment. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

APPROVED: New building at Gordonstoun School

Gordonstoun. Image: Shutterstock.

A private school with strong links to the royal family has been given planning permission to build a coastguard building.

The new building at Gordonstoun School will include a briefing room, office, changing room and toilet.

Layout for new building.

This school is named after the 150-acre estate owned by Sir Robert Gordon in the 17th century; the school now uses this estate as its campus.

It is located in Duffus to the northwest of Elgin.

Wittets Architects is representing the school in the plans.

According to a building warrant, construction could cost around £225,000.

It is still awaiting approval from building standard officers.

Royal and celebrity connections

King Charles
King’s Charles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Generations of British royalty were educated at Gordonstoun, including Prince Philip and his son King Charles.

For years, there has been speculation about King Charles’s experience at the Moray school. He famously referred to it as “Colditz in kilts”.

Rock musician David Bowie sent his son Duncan Jones to Gordonstoun, and Jason Connery, son of actor Sir Sean Connery, also attended.

King Charles III is a former student of Gordonstoun, having studied there from 1962 until 1967. Image: Gordonstoun School.

APPROVED: New life for former Forres Ladbrokes

The former Ladbrokes in Forres.

New life will be given to a closed Ladbrokes at 82 High Street in Forres.

In June, we revealed the former bookies, Scotstone Limited’s Louisa Carter wanted to put a sign above the shop and replace the existing door with like for like timber frame and glass panelling.

Also, it emerged a kilt shop called MacKenzie of Forres will open up in the empty town centre unit.

Signage for the kilt shop.

Meanwhile, the local authority previously said a change of use application isn’t required.

Now listed building consent has been granted for the work by planning chiefs.

Closure due to online gambling boom

Entain, who own both Ladbrokes and Coral, previously said that customers betting through its smartphone apps and websites were up 50% as users shifted online during the pandemic.

It led to many store closures across the UK including the Forres and Lossiemouth which could be transformed into a cafe in the near future.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

More from Moray

The Vamps with MacMoray crowd.
Scottish favourites, viral stars, much-loved stars: MacMoray crowd compiles dream line-up for festival's grand…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a schoolboy accused of murder and a health board in…
A wonderful turnout for Keith Show. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: More the merrier as Keith Show returns for 150th anniversary year
The accident happened near to the entrance of Millbuies Country Park. Image: Jasperimage.
Cyclist, 75, taken to hospital after collision on A941 near Millbuies Country Park
Thunder
Thunderstorm warning for north of Scotland
Fans cheering in MacMoray crowd.
Gallery: Best 46 pictures from packed first day of MacMoray's summer special
Aqua singers René Dif and Lene Nystrøm on stage at MacMoray.
Aqua fall in love with historic Elgin buildings during MacMoray visit
Looking across crowd towards MacMoray stage
Big names, family fun and community spirit: Why Elgin crowds want MacMoray to stay
Elgin Town Hall artist impression.
Revealed: How Elgin Town Hall refurbishment will be better for audiences and attract bigger…
Image: DC Thomson.
Firefighters called to A941 crash north of Elgin

Conversation