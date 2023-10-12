More than 20 Inverness buses cancelled TODAY due to Stagecoach driver shortages

A total of 24 bus journeys were today axed in and around Inverness due to Stagecoach “ongoing driver shortages.”

A number of services to and from the city centre, Woodside Village, Oakdene Park, Dalneigh, Balloch turning circle, Craig Dunain, Hilton, Fairway Business Park and Holm Dell Drive have been pulled as a result of the driver’s lack of availability at the bus company.

Bus routes two, three, four, five, six, seven and nine have been experiencing significant disruption throughout the day.

Commuters relying on the number three were the worst affected with a total of six services cancelled.

Meanwhile, those taking buses number two and five have been severely disrupted as a combined nine services have been suspended.

Today’s figures do not come as a surprise, as a total of 51 bus services were cancelled on Tuesday, October 10.

Why are so many Inverness buses being cancelled?

Stagecoach Highland explained on Twitter that the disruption is caused by the “ongoing shortage of drivers.”

The company said: “Good morning, Due to the ongoing shortage of drivers, the following services are cancelled, apologies for this inconvenience for live bus times please download the stagecoach app https://stge.co/3LZ07K9.”

Stagecoach had previously explained this year that the firm is facing a continuous disruption due to the continuous lack of drivers’ availability.

The issue has been going on for months, affecting Inverness commuters on a daily basis.