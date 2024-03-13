Couple behind Inverness inclusive cafe on safe space success and expansion plans

The owners of an Inverness bakehouse and coffee bar will now look at ways to expand their success after becoming a popular spot in the city centre.

Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua opened XOKO on Bridge Street almost three years ago.

After the pair were made redundant from their jobs due to covid and other issues, they decided to start their own business.

Well-known for its welcoming atmosphere and open and inclusive mindset, the couple have styled the cafe based on what they would look for themselves.

The cafe has also faced a number of alleged hate crimes, including the alleged removal of its pride flag, Tristan insists they will “stand tall and proud” no matter what they face.

How family background helped Inverness cafe dream become reality

Tristan believes he and Fernado’s family backgrounds helped them to realise the potential of opening their own cafe.

Fernando, who is from Mexico, has always had a passion for baking and pastry and has worked across Latin America and Spain.

Tristan said: “During lockdown both of us left our work and we had to ask ourselves what we would do moving forward.

“We thought a cafe would be a good idea and so we went for it. Our unit underwent a total renovation towards the end of Covid.”

XOKO is pronounced shaw-ko and comes from the ancient Nahuatl language in Mexico.

The name, which means “the village where the bitter fruit grows”, is thought to be the origin of the word chocolate.

Tristan and Fernando have built-up their reputations with locals and tourists in the Highland capital and are keen to ensure it continues.

Tristan added: “The reputation is something which we’ve worked a lot on and it comes from great quality.

“All of the food we produce — we make everything by scratch. We also offer a safe and inclusive environment.”

XOKO also operates a sharing table policy, which means you are likely to meet new people during your visit.

XOKO will ‘stand tall and proud’ against hate

Despite a number of hate crimes, including the alleged removal of the shop’s pride flag, Tristan insists the cafe will continue as it is.

He said: “We’ve faced it already and might have to do so again — we have a court case in the summer.

“But no matter what happens we will stand tall and proud. It is amazing to see the backing we’ve had as well.

“From what we see, it’s obviously an important issue to Inverness. People want to feel safe to be open and be themselves.”

Tristan is proud of what has been built on Bridge Street and is full of praise for both his staff and customers.

He added: “The atmosphere is difficult to qualify or quantify, it’s just the way it is.

“A lot of it comes down to our hard-working staff team as well as the happy food.

“But it’s the customers who make the space the kind of place they would like to go.”

‘It’s a lot of hard work but it’s worth it’

The bakehouse and coffee bar is open six days a week and is one of the first in Inverness to welcome customers in the morning, starting at 7am.

Despite being closed on Mondays, it never really amounts to a full day off for Tristan and Fernando.

Tristan said: “We really enjoy it but that doesn’t mean it isn’t incredibly hard work. It never stops.

“We have one day off a week but it never really a day off. There is always plenty to do.

“But it’s worth it and we really feel the love from our customers. It’s looking forward to seeing your regulars which keeps you going.

“XOKO has regulars who are in every day, as well as some from further afield in the Highlands and across the world. People treat us like their home in Inverness.

What’s next for XOKO?

Tristan said the plan on Bridge Street is to continue to build on its popularity with locals and tourists.

They will also look at options to help XOKO grow.

Tristan said: “The future is to keep doing what we already do so well.

“There are expansion plans which Fernando and I will look into, including a larger involvement in wholesale.

“We’d love to increase our product line and maybe even open another branch.

“We have plans which might nit be right now but would certainly help XOKO grow.”