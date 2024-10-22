Inverness chipper in the running to be named UK’s best fish and chip shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness chipper in the running to be named UK’s best fish and chip shop

Hilton Chip Shop is the only chippy in the Highlands to make the UK-wide shortlist.

Grant and Jamie at the Hilton Chip Shop
Jamie, left, and Grant took over the Hilton Chip Shop in March 2022. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

An Inverness chipper in the running to be crowned UK chip shop of the year has shared the secret to success.

Owners of the Hilton Chip Shop – Jamie Duncan from Inverness and Grant Cranston, from Glasgow – told The Press and Journal they were “shocked” to receive the incredible news that they are now in the running for the title of best takeaway in the UK.

On Wednesday, they joined six other chippies from Aberdeenshire in making the prestigious shortlist for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2025.

The pair, both 29, previously worked together at The Castaway chippy in Nairn for seven years before it went into liquidation.

Grant and Jamie, owners of Hilton Chip Shop in Inverness outside their chippy.
Grant and Jamie took over the Inverness chipper two years after taking over The Castaway in Nairn. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Jamie started as a counter assistant when he was 14, rising to the manager before they took over the shop.

“The shop had gone into liquidation, and we managed to buy it and save all staff jobs,” said Grant.

Jamie added: “We took over The Castaway in January 2020 just before Covid, and we were obviously very worried as we didn’t know what was going to happen.

“It was a time in which many businesses struggled – however, we struggled because of how busy we were.”

Their Nairn success led them to take over the Inverness premises at Oldtown Road in March 2022.

Hilton Chip Shop in top 40 for National Fish and Chip Awards

The shortlist announcement comes just after the pair recently finished “an extensive renovation”.

Grant said: “It was very outdated. The previous owner did a very good job in the business, but the place didn’t have any funding put in for years.”

“There was a newspaper on the wall from 1982,” Jamie added.

“We did a complete strip out; got new walls, changed the layout, new ceiling, new lighting, new floor.

“It was a big investment – over £100,000 – from funds we built up from the Nairn shop and in the first year here.”

The Hilton Chip Shop owners say they focus on “quality rather than quantity”. Image: Hilton Chip Shop

They also cut the menu by 20% to focus on “quality rather than quantity” and say sales have been up over 20% since the renovation.

They say the key to their success is “freshly prepared locally sourced food, staff training, attention to detail and great customer service”.

They said: “Before we took it over there was a lot of frozen stuff, but we try to make everything homemade.

“We recently started making our own chicken goujons, which are one of our top sellers.

“We also make homemade mushy peas, coleslaw and garlic dip and our next ambition is to make homemade tartar sauce.”

Hilton Chip Shop has an ‘incredible’ team

The chippy owners also say they have an “incredible team” of nine staff.

The duo said: “The worst thing about running a chippy is how difficult it is to find and train staff.

“But the best thing is when you see them trained and being great at their job, that’s just really rewarding.”

Hilton Chip Shop Team
The Inverness chippy has a “fantastic” crew of employees. Image: Hilton Chip Shop

Hilton Chip Shop thanks customers after shortlist success

Jamie told The P&J it was the first time they entered the National Fish and Chip Awards.

He said: “We were not expecting the nomination this year, we thought maybe next year.

“I woke up in the morning and I looked to my texts and we’re in a group with other fish and chips owners and it took a little while to sink until I got out of the shock.”

They say they could not have made the shortlist without their many “loyal customers”.

The chippy welcomes around 160 people every night.

They said: “The customers in this local area are really loyal, we have a lot of regulars.

“Thank you for supporting us, we really appreciate it more than they know.”

