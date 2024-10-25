Inverness B&M break-in sparks police investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness B&M break-in sparks police investigation

The thief stole a number of items from the popular Telford Street store.

By Ena Saracevic
B&M store in Inverness
A number of items have been stolen from the popular Inverness shop. Image: Google Maps.

Officers are investigating after a thief broke-in to an Inverness store and stole a number of items.

The incident took place at the B&M store on Telford Street at around 1am on Sunday, September 22.

It is not clear what was stolen during the break-in.

Officers say the suspect is a tall man with a skinny build who looks to be around 25 to 30-years-old.

He was wearing an all black tracksuit with the hood up and black shoes with air bubbles.

Police added he was also carrying a black backpack with luminous stripes on the sides.

The front door of Telford Street Co-op which was also recently broken into. 

Detective Constable Tyler Beverly said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has private CCTV or dashcam footage which could be relevant, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0238 of September 22.

You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Press and Journal previously reported that thieves stole alcohol and cash from another Telford Street shop on Tuesday.

Telford Street Co-op is across the street from the B&M store that was broken into last month.

More from Inverness

In the City cafe and bookshop customer.
Locals and visitors in love with Inverness cafe’s new ‘cozy’ bookshop
Jordy Nuesink appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Dutch motorcyclist banned after serious crash ends Highland holiday
Jane Cumming says independent businesses,make Beauly unique. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about life in Beauly
The Ironworks has been shut since February 2023
Why is the Ironworks still lying empty and unused more than 18 months after…
Both Highland Council and community councils are struggling to keep up with new developments. Image: Christina Perera
Highland wind farms: Fresh hope in battle to stop region becoming 'swamped' with turbines
2
Inverness city centre
Should Inverness create a Low Emission Zone now that Academy Street's revamp has been…
3
The front door is currently out of use. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Booze and cash stolen during Inverness Co-op break-in
Nigel Gordon had indecent images of children.
Inverness man spared jail after he downloaded almost 23 hours of abuse videos
The sentencing took place at The High Court in Edinburgh. Photo by F Scholz
Disqualified van driver who deliberately drove into Inverness cyclist jailed at High Court
Raymond Paterson was caught in a sting by online paedophile hunters posing as children. Image DC Thomson.
Inverness pensioner caught in paedophile sting avoids prison sentence

Conversation