Inverness B&M break-in sparks police investigation

Officers are investigating after a thief broke-in to an Inverness store and stole a number of items.

The incident took place at the B&M store on Telford Street at around 1am on Sunday, September 22.

It is not clear what was stolen during the break-in.

Officers say the suspect is a tall man with a skinny build who looks to be around 25 to 30-years-old.

He was wearing an all black tracksuit with the hood up and black shoes with air bubbles.

Police added he was also carrying a black backpack with luminous stripes on the sides.

Detective Constable Tyler Beverly said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has private CCTV or dashcam footage which could be relevant, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0238 of September 22.

You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Press and Journal previously reported that thieves stole alcohol and cash from another Telford Street shop on Tuesday.

Telford Street Co-op is across the street from the B&M store that was broken into last month.