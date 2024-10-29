‘We’re doing it for love, not money’: Inverness Dog Daycare’s owners put love of animals over a more lucrative career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’re doing it for love, not money’: Inverness Dog Daycare’s owners put love of animals over a more lucrative career

The former Playful Paws doggy daycare centre is under new ownership.

Stuart and Natalie Thorpe are the new owners of Inverness Dog Daycare, which was formerly known as Playful Paws. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Stuart and Natalie Thorpe are the new owners of Inverness Dog Daycare, which was formerly known as Playful Paws. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

October has been an incredibly busy month for Natalie and Stuart Thorpe.

The new owners of Inverness Dog Daycare took over their new business on the first of the month and since then, they’ve hardly had a spare moment between them.

The hours have been swallowed up by a mass of paperwork, hard graft and wagging tails begging for their attention.

Their new venture comes on the back of an already crammed 2024, where the pair got married and moved to a new home on the outskirts of Beauly.

Among that chaos however, is a feeling that they are exactly where they want to be.

Stuart and Natalie Thorpe at Inverness Dog Daycare. Also pictured are Bertie (cocker spaniel), Sprocket (brown and white), Millie (black and white spaniel) and Rex (Labrador). Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A year before the Thorpes took over the dog daycare business, Natalie was at a crossroads.

Her 12-year career as a chartered accountant had left her drained and feeling miserable.

But with a lot of encouragement from her partner – and now husband – Stuart, she decided to pursue something closer to her heart.

Natalie started up a dog-walking business and when the chance came to take over Playful Paws, the dog daycare business that started up in Inverness’s Carse industrial estate in 2016, they took the plunge.

‘I’d rather we were happy’

“With my old job I did just think ‘you’ve got to do that grind and that’s what life is like’,” said Natalie, 35.

“But leaving it behind is the best thing I’ve ever done. I went up the ranks and was at a senior manager level but the stress was too much for me.

“I was in a bad place. But I’m so much happier now.”

Recognising she needed a change, Natalie cut back on her accountancy hours and started walking dogs two days a week.

Sprocket, Coco and Bertie enjoying themselves in the outdoor section of Inverness Dog Daycare. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Within a month, she’d quit her job and decided to give the dog-walking business a crack full-time.

It was a big drop in wages. But her husband’s job as a driver for D&E Coaches was enough to keep them going while they decided where to make cutbacks.

Natalie said: “It’s thanks to Stuart. I never would have done this if it wasn’t for him.

“He gave me the confidence to go for it.”

Stuart, 44, added: “Why worry about money? You can’t take it with you.

“We don’t live a life of luxury. But I’d rather we were happy.”

The hard graft of running your own business

Chucking a job that had been weighing you down is a fantasy that many people would like to fulfil.

But the Thorpes are quick to caution that it’s taken a lot of hard work to get to this point.

They’re co-owners of the business but Stuart is still driving all over the UK full-time and spending his days off pitching in.

Sprocket in action at the daycare centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The pair are also regularly assisted by registered dog trainer Caroline Jessiman.

It’s open from 7.30am to 6pm every weekday and weekends are often taken up by deep cleaning and admin.

They’ve changed the name of the business and its new logo is a nod to the Thorpes’ three dogs – Sprocket, Lily and Jimmy.

The name was even chosen by Sprocket. Three contenders were written on tennis balls and the rambunctious Weimaraner-red Collie cross retrieved the one reading “Inverness Dog Daycare”.

The move was made possible through a loan from Highland Opportunity Investments – Highland Council’s business loan company – and another private loan.

Big plans for the dog daycare’s future

In the future, Natalie has big plans to expand what they can offer.

But the focus right now is getting the word out to dog owners that they’re there to help them if they’re at work or looking to give their pets a bit of fun and socialisation.

Dogs get a day session at the centre for £25.

Natalie said: “I saw this place come up for sale years back and let that opportunity pass me by.

Running the daycare centre has been challenging but rewarding for Stuart and Natalie Thorpe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“This time I thought ‘I can’t let that happen again’. I thought ‘let’s give it a go’ and here we are.

“It’s great getting to do this – but I know it’s not a big profit business. We’re doing it for love, not money.”

