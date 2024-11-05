Another 40 Inverness buses axed today as mass cancellations continue

Mass bus cancellations are continuing in Inverness with 40 services pulled today.

Stagecoach – which has been struggling with driver shortage for months – apologised yesterday after 50 buses were axed.

The operator said the cancellations are being caused by “unforeseen circumstances”.

In a statement yesterday, the Perth-based operator insisted “service provision is improving”.

Last week, 135 Inverness services were cancelled, while 90 have been pulled so far this week.

Stagecoach says they have a “significant number of drivers” currently in training.

What bus services have been cancelled in Inverness today?

Bus routes 1, 2 and 3, which are the main routes across the Highland capital, are affected today.

Two services on route 16, which connects Academy Street with Ness Castle, are also cancelled.

Route 1, which connects Balloch and Dalneigh, is the worst affected with 18 cancellations.

Meanwhile, route 3 between Oakdane Park and Craig Dunain has eight cancellations.

Route 2, which links Craig Dunain with the city centre, another two.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We apologise to customers for the ongoing disruption to services in the Inverness area.

“However, service provision is improving, with over 97% of journeys operating as planned last week.

“We have a significant number of drivers currently progressing through our training school, and we expect to see them out on the roads in the coming weeks.

“In order to further boost recruitment, we have also now implemented a £2,000 joining bonus.”