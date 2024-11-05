Another 40 Inverness buses axed today as mass cancellations continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Another 40 Inverness buses axed today as mass cancellations continue

Stagecoach has scrapped 90 services in two days due to "unforeseen circumstances".

By Alberto Lejarraga
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness bus station.
90 Inverness buses have been cancelled in just two days. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Mass bus cancellations are continuing in Inverness with 40 services pulled today.

Stagecoach – which has been struggling with driver shortage for months – apologised yesterday after 50 buses were axed.

The operator said the cancellations are being caused by “unforeseen circumstances”.

In a statement yesterday, the Perth-based operator insisted “service provision is improving”.

Last week, 135 Inverness services were cancelled, while 90 have been pulled so far this week.

Stagecoach says they have a “significant number of drivers” currently in training.

What bus services have been cancelled in Inverness today?

Bus routes 1, 2 and 3, which are the main routes across the Highland capital, are affected today.

Two services on route 16, which connects Academy Street with Ness Castle, are also cancelled.

Route 1, which connects Balloch and Dalneigh, is the worst affected with 18 cancellations.

Meanwhile, route 3 between Oakdane Park and Craig Dunain has eight cancellations.

Route 2, which links Craig Dunain with the city centre, another two.

bus cancellations
Stagecoach has cancelled 40 buses today. Image: Stagecoach/X
bus cancellations
Bus route 1 is the worst affected with 28 services axed. Image: Stagecoach/X
bus cancellations
50 buses were cancelled yesterday. Image: Stagecoach/X

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We apologise to customers for the ongoing disruption to services in the Inverness area.

“However, service provision is improving, with over 97% of journeys operating as planned last week.

“We have a significant number of drivers currently progressing through our training school, and we expect to see them out on the roads in the coming weeks.

“In order to further boost recruitment, we have also now implemented a £2,000 joining bonus.”

