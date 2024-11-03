Moray Gallery: Hundreds turn out for Elgin bonfire and fireworks night Our photographer Jason Hedges captured all the best moments of Elgin Rotary's bonfire and fireworks night. Bonfire crackles and fireworks sparkle! Rotary Elgin's Fireworks and Bonfire Night had it all. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Ena Saracevic November 3 2024, 12:23 pm November 3 2024, 12:23 pm Share Gallery: Hundreds turn out for Elgin bonfire and fireworks night Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6617615/photo-gallery-elgin-bonfire-fireworks-night/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds gathered in Cooper Park for Elgin’s annual fireworks and bonfire night. Locals flocked to the event on Saturday to watch the display organised by Elgin Rotary. The night kicked off when the bonfire, made by the Out of the Darkness Theatre Group, was lit up in the centre of the park. This year’s Guy Fawkes was fashioned after the character Beetlejuice. Onlookers made sure to wrap up warm as they watched the fireworks shoot in an array of colours to the skies. The fireworks were sent off by longest serving Elgin Rotarian Hugh Carter, as well as Riley McLaggan and Blaze Donald from Interact @ The Warehouse. Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges was on hand to capture the atmosphere on the night. Crowd reaction to Guy Fawkes being burned. Rotary Elgin’s Fireworks and Bonfire night. funfair rides were a blast. Sparking joy in the community! Rotary Elgin’s Fireworks and Bonfire Night was a night to remember A queue for some tasty food. Burning the Guy: a symbolic moment of Bonfire Night as we remember history and celebrate unity! The fireworks were sent off by longest-serving Elgin Rotarian Hugh Carter, as well as Riley McLaggan and Blaze Donald from Interact @ The Warehouse. The sky was aglow! Rotary Elgin’s Fireworks and Bonfire Night was filled with awe and excitement. Safety first! Steve Robertson and Michelle Anderson from Saltire Security are on duty, making sure everyone is protected at the event. Sending Guy Fawkes up in flames: a vivid reminder of history during our Bonfire Night festivities! Lily and Ivy 6 from Lossiemouth. Bright lights and warm fires! Rotary Elgin’s Fireworks and Bonfire Night brought families and friends together under the stars Monica and Kaja With each spark and crackle, the crowd’s excitement grew, marking a memorable moment in the Guy Fawkes celebration! Nothing beats the warmth of a bonfire on a chilly night—especially when shared with friends and family! Embracing the glow of the bonfire Thrills and laughter abound at the funfair! A perfect way to enjoy the festivities with family and friends! Fun rides and laughter filled the air as everyone enjoyed the night. Fun rides and laughter filled the air as everyone enjoyed the night.
