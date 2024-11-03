Gallery: Hundreds turn out for Elgin bonfire and fireworks night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Gallery: Hundreds turn out for Elgin bonfire and fireworks night

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured all the best moments of Elgin Rotary's bonfire and fireworks night.

Bonfire crackles and fireworks sparkle! Rotary Elgin's Fireworks and Bonfire Night had it all. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Bonfire crackles and fireworks sparkle! Rotary Elgin's Fireworks and Bonfire Night had it all. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Ena Saracevic

Hundreds gathered in Cooper Park for Elgin’s annual fireworks and bonfire night.

Locals flocked to the event on Saturday to watch the display organised by Elgin Rotary.

The night kicked off when the bonfire, made by the Out of the Darkness Theatre Group, was lit up in the centre of the park.

This year’s Guy Fawkes was fashioned after the character Beetlejuice.

Onlookers made sure to wrap up warm as they watched the fireworks shoot in an array of colours to the skies.

The fireworks were sent off by longest serving Elgin Rotarian Hugh Carter, as well as Riley McLaggan and Blaze Donald from Interact @ The Warehouse.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges was on hand to capture the atmosphere on the night. 

Crowd reaction to Guy Fawkes being burned.
Rotary Elgin’s Fireworks and Bonfire night.
funfair rides were a blast.
Sparking joy in the community! Rotary Elgin’s Fireworks and Bonfire Night was a night to remember
A queue for some tasty food.
Burning the Guy: a symbolic moment of Bonfire Night as we remember history and celebrate unity!
The fireworks were sent off by longest-serving Elgin Rotarian Hugh Carter, as well as Riley McLaggan and Blaze Donald from Interact @ The Warehouse.
The sky was aglow! Rotary Elgin’s Fireworks and Bonfire Night was filled with awe and excitement.
Safety first! Steve Robertson and Michelle Anderson from Saltire Security are on duty, making sure everyone is protected at the event.
Sending Guy Fawkes up in flames: a vivid reminder of history during our Bonfire Night festivities!
Lily and Ivy 6 from Lossiemouth.
Bright lights and warm fires! Rotary Elgin’s Fireworks and Bonfire Night brought families and friends together under the stars
Monica and Kaja
With each spark and crackle, the crowd’s excitement grew, marking a memorable moment in the Guy Fawkes celebration!
Nothing beats the warmth of a bonfire on a chilly night—especially when shared with friends and family!
Embracing the glow of the bonfire
Thrills and laughter abound at the funfair! A perfect way to enjoy the festivities with family and friends!
Fun rides and laughter filled the air as everyone enjoyed the night.
Fun rides and laughter filled the air as everyone enjoyed the night.

More from Moray

Indian food from Spice Tandoori viewed from above.
Aberdeen and Elgin Indian restaurants shortlisted for 'curry Oscars'
Silhoutted figure at Elgin bus station.
Stagecoach driver in Elgin says 'nothing has changed' at bus station since death of…
5
Chartered civil engineer Dave Gowans at the A96 in Elgin. He believes neither Elgin or Keith will get dual carriageway bypasses as part of an A96 upgrade. Image: Hazel Lawson/DC Thomson
Elgin engineer: 'I worked on A96 dualling project for years - here's why it'll…
Stonehaven rail station is affected by the changes.
ScotRail slashes ticket office opening hours across the north - is your station affected?
Sister Angela Marie has lived at Greyfriars Convent in Elgin since 2017. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sister Angela Marie's life as an Elgin nun
ScotRail train at Elgin station.
ScotRail ticket office hours SLASHED in Elgin, Forres and Keith
Officers uncovered the farm at a property just off the B9014 near Drummuir. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 36, in court after £800,000 cannabis farm found in Moray
Elgin City South by-election candidates
Elgin bypass, seagull woes and cash crisis: We put the town's biggest questions to…
Jailhouse will be one of the buildings demolished.. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson design team
Going, going, gone! Timeline revealed to start work to demolish iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar…
The Alness man who sent threatening messages to his ex
Spurned man sent threatening Snapchat messages to ex

Conversation