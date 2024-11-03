Gallery: Hundreds turn out for Elgin bonfire and fireworks night

Hundreds gathered in Cooper Park for Elgin’s annual fireworks and bonfire night.

Locals flocked to the event on Saturday to watch the display organised by Elgin Rotary.

The night kicked off when the bonfire, made by the Out of the Darkness Theatre Group, was lit up in the centre of the park.

This year’s Guy Fawkes was fashioned after the character Beetlejuice.

Onlookers made sure to wrap up warm as they watched the fireworks shoot in an array of colours to the skies.

The fireworks were sent off by longest serving Elgin Rotarian Hugh Carter, as well as Riley McLaggan and Blaze Donald from Interact @ The Warehouse.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges was on hand to capture the atmosphere on the night.