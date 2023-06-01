New fish and chip shop for Inverness welcomed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

New fish and chip shop for Inverness welcomed

The building used to house the Millburn fish and chip takeaway and Chinese takeaway.

By Sarah Bruce
Dougie Mackenzie is ready for business
Dougie Mackenzie is ready for business

Good news for fish supper fans – Inverness is getting a new chip shop.

The business, next to KFC on Millburn Road, will open at 3.30pm on Thursday.

The building used to be occupied by a chip shop and a Chinese takeaway, but has been closed for some time.

It was put up for sale last year.

Now, it has been renamed Dougie’s Chippy, and will be run by Dougie Mackenzie, the former manager of a takeaway in Ross-shire.

In a FB post, the new boss said: “For those of you that don’t know me, I’m the former head fryer/manager from the Conon Bridge takeaway.

“I am now proud to finally open the doors to my very own little family run business.

“I look forward to meeting you all and can assure you all, customer satisfaction is the biggest priority – I absolutely love people’s honesty and criticism.

“With honesty and co-operation we will build the best Chip shop inverness has ever seen.

“I look forward to meeting lots of new faces.”

⚠️BRAND NEW TO INVERNESS ⚠️🎉 OPEN TOMORROW, THURSDAY 1st OF JUNE 🎉DOUGIE’S CHIPPY IS FINALLY OPEN FOR BUSINESS!! For…

Posted by Dougie’s Chippy on Wednesday, 31 May 2023

The news of a new Millburn takeaway has gone down well with locals.

Toria Anderson wrote: “So buzzing for this! Always loved coming into Conon when you were working.

“Top quality service and a friendly smile! Good luck Dougie!”

Millburn takeaway offers home delivery

Lisa Strain Allan added: “Wishing you all the best. Inverness needs a good chippy badly. xx”

Alasdair MacLennan posted: “All the best Dougie.

“I’m very impressed with what you have achieved in the last few years. Goes to show that hard work pays off.

“I know from working alongside you in Conon that this will be a success. Will definitely pop up one night for some supper.”

The Millburn takeaway will also offer home delivery and will be open today until 10.30pm on its first day of trading.

For all the latest Inverness news, join our Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

Dougie Mackenzie is ready for business
Inverness charity to supply struggling families with baby bags
Dougie Mackenzie is ready for business
Victorian Market: Confidence growing in revamped attraction after 'perfect storm' of economic challenges
Javi Cabrera Valdes and some of his pupils outdoors at Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness.
Inverness runner sets 24-hour Ben Nevis record and plans to raise money for Highland…
Train in Glasgow station.
ScotRail says Caley Thistle special to Hampden will be booze free
Dougie Mackenzie is ready for business
Fundraising walk for Parkinson's disease to be held in Inverness this month
Dougie Mackenzie is ready for business
Thief who targeted churches across Highlands and Moray has been banned from every religious…
Raigmore hospital in Inverness operated by NHS Highland.
'Crews and drivers are helpless': Calls for urgent action after ambulances stacked outside Inverness…
Photo of ScotRail train carriage
Aberdeen and Inverness ScotRail services face disruption due to broken down sleeper train
Dougie Mackenzie is ready for business
New online food and drink directory lists more than 250 outlets in the Highlands
Ness Walk hotel in a sunset picture. The picture shows the Torrish restaurant . Image: Ness Walk.
Ness Walk 'leading the way' with sustainable tourism in the Highlands

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]