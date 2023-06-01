New fish and chip shop for Inverness welcomed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Good news for fish supper fans – Inverness is getting a new chip shop.

The business, next to KFC on Millburn Road, will open at 3.30pm on Thursday.

The building used to be occupied by a chip shop and a Chinese takeaway, but has been closed for some time.

It was put up for sale last year.

Now, it has been renamed Dougie’s Chippy, and will be run by Dougie Mackenzie, the former manager of a takeaway in Ross-shire.

In a FB post, the new boss said: “For those of you that don’t know me, I’m the former head fryer/manager from the Conon Bridge takeaway.

“I am now proud to finally open the doors to my very own little family run business.

“I look forward to meeting you all and can assure you all, customer satisfaction is the biggest priority – I absolutely love people’s honesty and criticism.

“With honesty and co-operation we will build the best Chip shop inverness has ever seen.

“I look forward to meeting lots of new faces.”

The news of a new Millburn takeaway has gone down well with locals.

Toria Anderson wrote: “So buzzing for this! Always loved coming into Conon when you were working.

“Top quality service and a friendly smile! Good luck Dougie!”

Millburn takeaway offers home delivery

Lisa Strain Allan added: “Wishing you all the best. Inverness needs a good chippy badly. xx”

Alasdair MacLennan posted: “All the best Dougie.

“I’m very impressed with what you have achieved in the last few years. Goes to show that hard work pays off.

“I know from working alongside you in Conon that this will be a success. Will definitely pop up one night for some supper.”

The Millburn takeaway will also offer home delivery and will be open today until 10.30pm on its first day of trading.

