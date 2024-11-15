Colleagues pay tribute to Inverness fireman who died months after Raigmore Hospital wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colleagues pay tribute to Inverness fireman who died months after Raigmore Hospital wedding

Craig Christie and his partner Caren tied the knot with Haribo rings.

By Ena Saracevic
Station Commander Karla Stevenson with Craig and Caren Christie at their wedding. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Colleagues have come together to celebrate the life of Inverness fireman Craig Christie.

The 53-year-old died in his home on October 4 after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

He passed away just months after he tied the knot with long-term partner Caren in a ceremony at Raigmore Hospital.

The much-respected firefighter joined Grampian Fire Brigade as an on-call firefighter in 1995 and went on to join wholetime in 2001.

He served in Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness fire stations as well as working in training throughout Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland areas.

Craig then moved to community safety engagement in 2024.

He was also an avid footballer and was a defender for Nairn County in his younger years.

Craig Christie passed away in October following a terminal illness. Image: W.G. Catto Funeral Directors.

Wedding with Haribo rings at Raigmore Hospital

Karla Stevenson, who works in community safety engagement, took on the role of a family liaison officer to support Craig.

She arranged Craig and his long-term partner Caren’s wedding within 24 hours, which took place on July 7 at Raigmore Hospital.

The wedding was attended by Amber Watch from Inverness Community Fire Station as well as local officers.

Karla managed to arrange details such as flowers, a cake and a photographer for the wedding at short notice.

However, due to the wedding being arranged so quickly, the couple did not have wedding rings and instead improvised with Haribo rings.

Colleagues came together to celebrate Craig and Caren Christie’s marriage months before he passed away. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Colleagues pay tribute to ‘much-respected’ firefighter

Karla said it was ‘an honour’ to help her colleague Craig and his family in the most difficult of times.

She said: “Craig and Caren were so happy on their wedding day.

“It was a privilege to be a part of this very special memory.

“Craig was a much-respected firefighter who was dedicated and committed to helping others. He will be very sadly missed by us all.”

In September, Craig and Caren attended a ceremony to see Karla presented with an SFRS Chief Officer Commendation for her compassionate support.

Craig Christie’s funeral took place at W G Catto Funeral Home in Elgin on October 14 where his colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service lined up as a guard of honour.

