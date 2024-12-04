Inverness planning: more than 100 new homes for Slackbuie, fewer lodges at Castle Stuart and a new boardwalk at South Kessock

Welcome to Planning Ahead – a round-up of some of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

Another 105 homes are to be built in the Slackbuie area after the latest phase of a major development was approved.

Highland Council has given the go-ahead to extend the housing scheme east of Willow Avenue.

What kind of homes are planned?

The proposed development includes a mix of 87 two and three bedroom houses along with 18 two-bedroom flats.

It is part of an approved masterplan for the Slackbuie Farm development granted permission in 2004.

It will take the total number of homes for the area to 388.

A report to the council said the proposed design and layout is of a high standard and reflects previous phases of the development.

It said the developer is not obliged to build affordable housing as part of the permission as an allocation has already been delivered in the wider Slackbuie scheme.

However, seven affordable units are planned near the west boundary of the development.

The new plans have met with some local opposition.

Objections include the three-storey flats will be visually inappropriate, not in keeping with the surrounding area and will overlook nearby gardens.

There are also complaints about more people living in an already ‘overpopulated’ area and the effect on schools and medical services.

In addition, some people object to the loss of green space.

Concerns about the impact of more houses

Drs John and Louise Ferguson, who live nearby, are among those who have made the four comments received about the plans.

They said it is disappointing that plans lack any new amenities.

“Overall, we believe that expansion of population in the city through housing developments on green spaces will result in added pressures that will not be met by present infrastructure.”

They say there are long-term concerns about the impact on schools, Raigmore Hospital, parking, roads and medical facilities.

The pair state these matters should be addressed before approval is given for more large housing developments in Inverness.

Another local resident, Richard Desmond, said there is a “total lack of future-proofing” of local infrastructure.

Fewer lodges planned at Castle Stuart

The owners of the Cabot Highlands golf resort at Castle Stuart have submitted revised plans for lodges on site.

Permission was recently granted for 16 lodges, comprising 36 rooms, to the north and south of the clubhouse and main car park.

This envisaged 10 lodges to the north, but the proposal has now been amended to just five single-storey buildings.

The design of the four-bedroom lodges has also changed after a review by Cabot Highlands.

It now favours a more traditional design, similar to an existing cottage on site.

Menwhile, Highland Council has submitted plans to build a replacement boardwalk structure in South Kessock.

The project in the Kessock fields open space will also include widening and surfacing of footpaths and installation of signs in a popular nature area .

