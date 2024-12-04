Inverness planning: more than 100 new homes for Slackbuie, fewer lodges at Castle Stuart and a new boardwalk at South Kessock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Inverness planning: more than 100 new homes for Slackbuie, fewer lodges at Castle Stuart and a new boardwalk at South Kessock

The latest Inverness planning update is here.

By John Ross
Another 105 homes are planned at Slackbuie


Welcome to Planning Ahead – a round-up of some of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

Another 105 homes are to be built in the Slackbuie area after the latest phase of a major development was approved.

Highland Council has given the go-ahead to extend the housing scheme east of Willow Avenue.

What kind of homes are planned?

The proposed development includes a mix of 87 two and three bedroom houses along with 18 two-bedroom flats.

It is part of an approved masterplan for the Slackbuie Farm development granted permission in 2004.

It will take the total number of homes for the area to 388.

A report to the council said the proposed design and layout is of a high standard and reflects previous phases of the development.

The houses are the latest in a major development for Slackbuie

It said the developer is not obliged to build affordable housing as part of the permission as an allocation has already been delivered in the wider Slackbuie scheme.

However, seven affordable units are planned near the west boundary of the development.

The new plans have met with some local opposition.

Objections include the three-storey flats will be visually inappropriate, not in keeping with the surrounding area and will overlook nearby gardens.

There are also complaints about more people living in an already ‘overpopulated’ area and the effect on schools and medical services.

In addition, some people object to the loss of green space.

Concerns about the impact of more houses

Drs John and Louise Ferguson, who live nearby, are among those who have made the four comments received about the plans.

They said it is disappointing that plans lack any new amenities.

“Overall, we believe that expansion of population in the city through housing developments on green spaces will result in added pressures that will not be met by present infrastructure.”

The height of the proposed flats have raised concerns among some residents

They say there are long-term concerns about the impact on schools, Raigmore Hospital, parking, roads and medical facilities.

The pair state these matters should be addressed before approval is given for more large housing developments in Inverness.

Another local resident, Richard Desmond, said there is a “total lack of future-proofing” of local infrastructure.

Fewer lodges planned at Castle Stuart

The owners of the Cabot Highlands golf resort at Castle Stuart have submitted revised plans for lodges on site.

Permission was recently granted for 16 lodges, comprising 36 rooms, to the north and south of the clubhouse and main car park.

This envisaged 10 lodges to the north, but the proposal has now been amended to just five single-storey buildings.

Cabot Highlands has also changed the design of the planned lodges

The design of the four-bedroom lodges has also changed after a review by Cabot Highlands.

It now favours a more traditional design, similar to an existing cottage on site.

Menwhile, Highland Council has submitted plans to build a replacement boardwalk structure in South Kessock.

The project in the Kessock fields open space will also include widening and surfacing of footpaths and installation of signs in a popular nature area .

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

