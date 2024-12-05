Bught Stadium: Museum will bring new interest in shinty and more visitors to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bught Stadium: Museum will bring new interest in shinty and more visitors to Inverness

The upgraded Bught Stadium is one of a number of new projects opening in the city next year.

By John Ross
Colin Henderson, principal architect, Highland Council; City leader Councillor Ian Brown; and Ruari Davidson. CEO of the Camanachd Association, at the Bught Stadium which is undergoing refurbishment.
A new shinty museum being built in Inverness will generate new interest in the historic sport from beyond its traditional areas.

The museum will form part of a refurbished Bught Stadium due to open in the spring.

Work on the major project, which will include a two-storey pavilion, is moving apace.

We got inside for a look at the work so far and had a chat with those in the know.

What can people expect to see?

Bught Stadium will host the country’s only dedicated shinty museum on the ground floor with a large space upstairs to watch games or hold events.

The £9.6 million development also includes upgrading the stadium’s outdated changing rooms and Victorian grandstand.

It is hoped it will increase the uptake in shinty at all age levels, similar to what rugby has experienced since the completion of nearby Canal Park.

Ruari Davidson inside the new sports pavilion being built as part of the Bught Stadium redevelopment

The museum will showcase historic artefacts but also have digital interactive attractions for visitors.

Ruari Davidson, CEO of the Camanachd Association, the game’s governing body, said it is hoped it can attract visitors from home and abroad, including those with no direct connection to shinty.

He said: “To see the museum progressing is really exciting.

“It will tell the story of shinty in an interactive experience to help people learn and understand more about the game and the impact it has on our communities.

Attracting a new audience

“We want to engage with existing members and draw a new audience to know more about the sport.

“This is a real opportunity for us to connect with people that are not traditionally from a shinty background.

“The history and cultural aspect piece will be exciting and I think that will be really appealing to people.

“It gives us a focal point. The challenge for us is in ensuring we engage our whole membership and its not just an Inverness facility.”

An artist impression of how the new sports pavilion will look

One of the exhibits will be a shinty ball, said to have been used in a match played at the Bught in 1887.

The Great Game, between Strathglass and Glen Urqhuart, was a significant milestone in the development of the game.

It is said to be the first organised shinty match and the birth of the game’s rules and also the Camanachd Association.

An important development for Inverness

Colin Henderson, principal architect on the Bught Stadium project, said it is an important development for shinty and Inverness.

He said the low-energy pavilion building will offer fantastic views of sporting events and provide space for other events, including weddings.

“The idea is to promote shinty which has strong traditions in the Highlands.

“It’s also a place where people can enjoy other large sporting events and it improves the appearance of the Bught which is very important to Inverness.”

The stadium’s grandstand is also undergoing a facelift as part of the project

The Bught project, and a similar upgrade at the Northern Meeting Park also due to open next year, are being supported by the Levelling Up Fund.

They are part of a series of major developments along the River Ness, including the transformation of Inverness Castle and its energy centre.

Together they represent a total investment of around £56 million.

Great for shinty

Highland Council’s city leader Councillor Ian Brown said “The new facility is great for shinty and will bring the stadium up to the current century as opposed to what it was.

“Shinty is a Highland sport and we should be celebrating it. This museum in Inverness will do that.

“Having all these developments coming next year is a huge boost for the city.”

Conversation